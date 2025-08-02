Tyreek Hill's bizarre confession raises serious questions in Miami

Tyreek Hill is one of the best wide receivers in the NFL, but the Miami Dolphins have to be wondering what their top guy has been doing all these years.

Hill came up short in his pursuit of 2,000 yards in 2023, and last season was his worst professional outing since his rookie year. Both Hill and the Dolphins believe last year was an anomaly and that Hill is about to turn it on again.

Speaking with the media after Friday's practice, Hill talked about the changes he is implementing in his daily regimen. Hill spoke about being team-oriented and showing up and doing his job, but he said one thing that raised some eyebrows. Hill said he is taking notes in a team meeting for the first time in his career.

Miami Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill continues to say weird things about his approach to preparation

This is one of those statements that you crinkle your nose up a bit as you digest what he said. The Dolphins have had a locker room issue for the last several years. Jalen Ramsey was part of that problem. Ramsey is gone, but Hill was part of that as well.

Since quitting on the team and taking a social media tour saying he wanted out of Miami, then back with Miami, Hill has left a lot of questions about what he wants.

Earlier in training camp, Tua Tagovailoa called him out in a media session. Tagovailoa said that Hill still needed to take accountability and rebuild his relationships. In the video above, he discusses Tagovailoa as the leader and his need to get on board.

It would be interesting to see what Hill could accomplish if he put in more effort. It seems that is his approach this offseason, especially during training camp.

Hill is answering more questions about what he is doing differently, and whether he is glad to be in Miami, as opposed to fielding questions about his wrist, which appears not to be a problem.

Hill has repeatedly said this offseason that he plans to reach the 2,000-yard milestone in 2025. While a selfish goal to say the least, Hill seems to play better when he is being selfish.

Maybe his newfound study habits will make him better on game days. In reality, Hill can write down whatever he wants, but he also needs to go back and read it, too.

More Dolphins News and Analysis