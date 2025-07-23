Tua Tagovailoa just sent Tyreek Hill a message Miami can’t ignore

The last time Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa and wide receiver Tyreek Hill were on the field together, Hill was walking off the field while Tagovailoa was standing on the sidelines. Now it's time to fix any remaining issues.



Tagovailoa missed the final two games of the 2024 season with a hip injury. Hill missed the fourth quarter in Week 18 because he was mad. After the game was over, he said he wanted out of Miami.

Hill didn't go anywhere, and after an offseason of too many questionable social media posts, Hill and Tagovailoa are back on the practice field this week, but is everything back to being normal? Apparently not quite yet.



Tagovailoa spoke with the media on Wednesday and was asked about the situation. He didn't play the "everything is copacetic" angle; instead, he said there is work to be done.

"When you say something like that, you don't just come back from that with, 'Hey, my bad.' You got to work that relationship up; you've got to build everything back up again."

Miami Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa takes the first steps in becoming a true leader by calling out Tyreek Hill

The Dolphins quarterback could have taken the route that everything was fine, but instead, he opted to let the press know that the players expect more from a guy who is supposed to be a leader.

Yes, people do make mistakes, but when it has an impact on a team, it isn't a simple cut-and-dry return with full forgiveness.

Hill has to be better this year, but Tagovailoa has to emerge as the leader, and by not simply giving Hill a pass, he is holding him accountable, which will give him the opportunity to hold the rest of the offense accountable as well.

If the Dolphins are going to change their culture, as they have repeatedly said this offseason, it will start with head coach Mike McDaniel and Tagovailoa. On Wednesday, the quarterback took a step toward that by not sugarcoating Hill's mistakes.



It's a start.

