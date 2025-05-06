Tyreek Hill just made it painfully clear how he really feels about Tua Tagovailoa

There was a time not too long ago when Tyreek Hill couldn't stop talking about his new quarterback, Tua Tagovailoa. That's changed.

Hill came to Miami and spent time with Tua during private workouts. He took to the media and raved about how good Tagovailoa was. He called him the most accurate quarterback in the NFL before stepping into a game to play with him.

Now, we have to wonder if the 2024 season soured the enigmatic receiver's opinion of him.

Hill has frustrated the fan base several times this offseason, and he's done it again.

In a recent video on social media, a fan asked Hill to name the best quarterbacks in the NFL. His top five didn't include Tagovailoa.

Hill named Lamar Jackson and Josh Allen. He added Joe Burrow and Patrick Mahomes. Even Baker Mayfield made his top five. The All-Pro receiver spent a second or two coming up with his final quarterback, and after giving it some final thoughts, he named Burrow.

Tyreek Hill doesn't believe Dolphins teammate Tua Tagovailoa is a top-five quarterback

If we look at ourselves in the mirror, anyone saying Tua is a top-five quarterback can't do it without a smile. We surely can't expect Hill to do it, either, but he probably should have said, "And of course, my man Tua" as a late add-on.

In reality, while the list may not be perfect, it would be further from perfect with Tua on the list.

Miami's quarterback landed a massive contract in 2024, the biggest in Dolphins history. Tagovailoa spent the season nursing a concussion and a hip injury that kept him out of four games early in the season, and he also missed the final two games.

Tagovailoa has a lot of work to do in order to prove he is the QB the Dolphins started in 2023. Even Tua's star wide receiver doesn't believe he is a top-five quarterback.

