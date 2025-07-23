Tyreek Hill just made a promise Dolphins fans have been begging for

The first day of the Miami Dolphins' training camp has opened. Players are now meeting with the press for the first time since minicamp.

Tyreek Hill has not had a great offseason, all starting when he seemingly pushed for an exit after the Dolphins failed to reach the playoffs. Then there was the quest for 2,000 yards that left some fans questioning his motivation.

Hill met with reporters after the first day of workouts and explained his desire to reach both team and personal goals.

"I think it would be great, man," Hill said when asked about hitting the 2,000-yard milestone. "But at the end of the day, football is all about winning games, being there for your team in those big moments, on those crucial downs like third down, and just being available for my team."

"Two-thousand. I feel like that's just a personal goal I would like for myself but I feel like the even bigger goal for myself and also for this team is just to win games. To win playoff games, and continue to build from there," he added.

Tyreek Hill makes it clear his ultimate goal is for the Dolphins to be winners

Hill said that his pursuit of 2,000 yards would be great, but that ultimately, the more important goal is for the team to win and advance in the playoffs.

It's a great outlook to have, but there are many fans who are uncertain about his intentions being genuine. Hill was emotional after the team was eliminated from playoff contention in the middle of Week 18 last year. He has been trying to shed that image and put the verbal mistake behind him.

Hill could eclipse 2,000 yards if Tua Tagovailoa stays healthy, but reaching that goal would also mean the Dolphins are finding success. In 2024, teams figured out how to stop Hill from taking over the game. This year, Mike McDaniel has to find a way to create more opportunities for their best receiver. If they can do that, Hill might reach that goal.

Hill came close to reaching 2,000 two years ago (finishing with 1,799 yards in 16 games), but as the season wound down, he came up short. The Dolphins need Hill to chase that personal goal. Hill is at his best when he is focusing on an endgame. In this case, that personal goal may also help achieve the team goal.

