Tyreek Hill sends a brutally honest message to Dolphins fans on Day 1 of camp

The Miami Dolphins want to be a more accountable team in 2025, and that was already on display during the first day of training camp. Veteran wide receiver Tyreek Hill spoke with the media, and he took accountability for his comments in his infamous postgame interview after Miami’s final game last season.

During the interview back in January, Hill was visibly frustrated, and he let that come through in his comments as well, telling the media he has to do what’s best for him and his family. The receiver made it clear he was going to explore the possibility of leaving the Dolphins, before saying, he was out and that it was great playing in Miami.

Those comments, of course, opened up a National story about Hill’s future, but he and the team were able to get back on the same page during the offseason. Now, Hill is preparing for year four in Miami, and admitting he needs to be a better leader in moments like the interview from last season.

Tyreek Hill on his viral postgame interview after last year's regular season finale:



“In those moments, I need to be better as a leader.” — Marcel Louis-Jacques (@Marcel_LJ) July 22, 2025

Tyreek Hill admits he needs to be a better leader for Dolphins

The eight-time Pro Bowler, who missed the Pro Bowl for the first time in his career last season, is undoubtedly one of the best players on the team. Most teams excel when their best players are also their best leaders, and Hill is seemingly working on his part to make sure that’s the case. However, Miami’s problems goes well beyond Hill’s leadership.

Earlier this offseason, veteran edge defender Bradley Chubb admitted the team was lying in the past about being accountable and doing things the right way. Seeing that their refusal to do the right thing has limited the team’s success, Chubb says Miami now has a group of guys that are actually committed to going about things the right way.

Whether it’s Hill, Chubb, or any other player on the team, it’s easy to say all the right things in the offseason. The real test for Miami will be when the season starts. If the Dolphins can remain accountable, they have the talent to be a factor in the league.

