Bradley Chubb quietly hints Mike McDaniel's job is on the line

One thing about sports: the truth will always eventually emerge. Players and coaches have mastered saying all the right things, but the results usually reveal if they’re doing all the right things as well. The Miami Dolphins have learned that the hard way after an underwhelming 8-9 season in 2024. Now, entering a make-or-break year, the Dolphins are committed to actually walking the walk they’ve been talking.

Throughout mandatory minicamp, there have been talks about a culture change in Miami. Head coach Mike McDaniel has been making it clear that he’s trying to establish a culture of accountability in the building— something the team has admittedly struggled with in the past. However, fans know all too well that statements like these from Miami in the summertime are as normal as high temperatures. Why should anyone expect the team to actually follow through this time?

Fans should definitely wait until they see it to believe it, but the Dolphins have admitted they were lying in the past. Veteran defender Bradley Chubb spoke with the media on Wednesday, and he flat out said the team was lying about improving the culture last year. While players and coaches were saying all the right things in front of cameras, guys weren’t following through behind close doors.

"I’m going to say last year we were lying, honestly. Point blank. Period. We felt it, you know what I mean? We put our toe in the water, but we didn’t dive all the way in. We didn’t go all the way there with each other. We weren’t making the extra effort to go the extra mile. I would say this year we’re doing that. I’m not sure how it’s going to turn out for us, but we are putting forth that foot to change it. … If it works out, it works out. If not, we’re going to get back to the drawing board." Bradley Chubb on culture change in Miami

However, Chubb made it clear the lack of execution wasn’t Mike McDaniel’s fault. He admitted the head coach would try to get guys to do the right things, but the Dolphins didn’t have the right group of players to actually listen. Now, entering the 2025 season, Chubb thinks the current group is ready to follow their head coach, and conduct themselves as professionals.

Bradley Chubb discusses the idea of a Dolphins culture change, added later they meant to do it last year but weren’t all in. pic.twitter.com/ORpDQJArRK — Alain Poupart (@PoupartNFL) June 11, 2025

Of course, it’s hard to believe anyone who just admitted to lying to you, but the Dolphins have been undiscipline, not foolish. That means they can clearly see this is a make-or-break year just like everyone outside the building can. If the players don’t follow McDaniel’s lead, and Miami has another underwhelming season with a bad culture, the once promising head coach could very well be fired.

That would mean another restart for the team, and everyone’s future would be up in the air. No one wants that to happen, so it’s time for the team to handle business like they should’ve been doing.

