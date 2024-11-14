DeShon Elliott is making sure he never gets signed by another team after this season
By Brian Miller
DeShon Elliott made waves on Wednesday with comments about the Miami Dolphins, which included attacking more than just his former teammates, but the organization as well.
Elliott spent one year with the Dolphins but the team moved on in the offseason and he signed a deal with the Pittsburgh Steelers. Some have made a case that Elliott should have been retained, but maybe there was some business behind the scenes that showed him where the door was.
Mike McDaniel understandably receives his fair share of blame, but Elliott took the disrespect of the Dolphins a step further. Speaking on the Punch Line Podcast with Baltimore Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey, Elliott took multiple jabs at the Dolphins. Their former safety said that after the Tennessee Titans loss last season, many of the players just gave up.
"When we played Tennessee and lost to Tennessee, you can tell the heart and soul for that team disappeared," said Elliott. "Guys who are showing up to meetings late. You can just tell, the Miami culture is a reason why Miami will never be good. Miami will never be a good football team."
"Last year, I played for a team that was soft as f--k," Elliott added. "There were some guys that were tough, but for the majority of the team, there was not many mentally tough individuals."
Was DeShon Elliott taking a swipe at the Dolphins culture or the culture of South Florida?
It's unclear if Elliott was trying to walk back on his comments regarding the team's culture by trying to sound as if he was referring to the culture of Miami as a city. Yes, Miami can be distracting with so much that it has to offer, but this seemed more of an attack on the Dolphins instead of the city.
READ MORE: Dolphins surprisingly waive team captain after signing Tyrel Dodson
If the culture of the team is a problem, that is a reflection directly on Mike McDaniel, who has basically been everyone's friend for the last three years without being the parent he should be.
The team lacks discipline and drive, so the comments made by Elliott do not seem unfounded, but they sure were not warranted. Teams don't tend to forget about players who openly air their dirty laundry when they leave, so it's not a great look for the former sixth-round pick.