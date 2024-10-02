Blame falls directly on Mike McDaniel as Dolphins continue to underachieve
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins are not a good football team, and head coach Mike McDaniel knows it. He has to make changes, but what can he realistically do? The first one has to come from within, and it might be the hardest one for him to make.
There are too many talented players on the Dolphins roster to be losing like they are. Too many playmakers who are not making plays. The problem is McDaniel, and he is the only one who can make a move to change things. It starts with him turning over the play-calling.
McDaniel spoke after the loss on Monday night and said "everything is on the table." But after the loss to the Seattle Seahawks, McDaniel said that he would not give up the duties of calling the plays, and until he is willing to do so, everything is not all on the table.
It's on Mike McDaniel to make Dolphins offense reach potential without Tua Tagovailoa
Without Tua Tagovailoa at quarterback, the Dolphins haven't been able to get their other playmakers involved. Tyreek Hill had 13 receptions and less than 200 yards total entering Week 4. Monday did him no favors. Hill caught four passes for under 30 yards. Jaylen Waddle added four receptions to his 2024 totals and now has 17 catches on the year.
Miami fans have been led to believe that the running game would explode this year, but De'Von Achane can't get going, Raheem Mostert is injured, and Jaylen Wright is still flashing his potential. Jonnu Smith is a weapon at tight end, but McDaniel continues to play Julian Hill at key moments, and it isn't working.
Is the Dolphins' offensive line so bad that McDaniel can't run his offense the way he wants? He told reporters during camp they had more NFL starting quality linemen than they could keep on the roster. Is Tagovailoa so important to the system that Skylar Thompson, a player in his third season with McDaniel, can't pick it up? If that is the case, how do we fault Tyler Huntley for his part in the mess?