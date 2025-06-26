Tyreek Hill wants to stay with Dolphins (and make life miserable for the Bills)

Put a microphone in Tyreek Hill's hand, and you never know what you will get, but you are sure to get something good. The Miami Dolphins star wide receiver enjoyed Fanatics Fest a little too much.

After several clips of Hill bashing the Buffalo Bills, the five-time All-Pro was back in form talking about his future, which also included the aforementioned rival.

Hill joined the Glory Daze Podcast to answer more questions, this time from former NFL quarterback Johnny Manziel. He was very direct on where he wants to spend his future, which should make 'Fins fans happy.

Tyreek Hill makes it crystal clear he wants to remain with the Dolphins

Hill couldn't resist dropping more expletives about the Bills, which will of course end up somewhere in their locker room before the two teams play in Week 3.

Hill has struggled in every one of his games against the Bills. As he has stated before, they play him a lot differently than most teams do. What is more important here, however, is his thoughts on staying with the Dolphins.

Last season wasn't a good one for the Dolphins offense, or Hill personally. A wrist surgery this offseason should have fixed the issue he suffered last year in training camp, and subsequently tried to play through.

If Hill - and Tua Tagovailoa - can stay healthy, Miami will once again be hard to beat, but there is still work that Mike McDaniel must do. Sticking with the run is imperative to force teams into defensive changes throughout a game. He can't simply unload every pass to Hill, but instead instruct Tua to utilize other options in the offense when Hill is taken out of the game.

Opposing defenses will do whatever they can to minimize Hill's involvement. We will see how much he loves Miami if other team's can neutralize him.