Dolphins' Tyreek Hill takes fresh shot at Bills in wild NSFW rant

Tyreek Hill spent time at Fanatic Fest over the weekend, and putting a mic in front of him is typically great for the media, not so much for the Miami Dolphins.

When Hill speaks, fans, coaches, and executives tend to hold their breath while the media prepares for an inevitable juicy quote. That's how it goes, Hill has been much more reserved and calculated, unlike his social media posts.

That has not stopped Hill from opening up a can of worms that will inevitably end up on a bulletin board in the Buffalo Bills locker room.

"I don't (expletive) with the Bills," Hill said while in a limousine with various YouTube personalities. "When I used to play in Kansas City bruh, it was always (expletive) the Bills every time we played against them. And we (expletive) them up every time."

"But in Miami it's the same thing too though, but like 10 times harder. It's (expletive) the Bills all day. All they wanna do is jump through (expletive) tables 'cause they got (expletive) CTE. Stupid (expletive) fans."

Dolphins star WR Tyreek Hill unloads on Bills yet again

Hill's disdain for the Bills and their fans is apparent, and the agenda continued at Fanatics Fest this past weekend. This time, though, Hill eviscerated Buffalo's defensive approach against him, and thus put more bulletin board material on the wall.

Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill: “Whenever we play the Bills, those guys typically play Cover Four because they’re a bunch of bitches.” pic.twitter.com/XDxCJuQI9i — Arye Pulli (@AryePulliNFL) June 21, 2025

So goes another day with Hill at the mic.

The comment was in reference to a question about the Bills being able to throttle Hill's production when they play against him. Ddating back to his days in Kansas City, Hill has typically been defended well by the Bills. Sean McDermott's four-deep defense keeps Hill in front of defensive backs and takes away the deep ball.

This year, Hill is hoping to finally break free from Buffalo's clutches. In nine career games against the Bills (two with the Chiefs, even with Miami), Hill has yet to eclipse 100 receiving yards and only has two touchdowns, per Stat Muse.

If he keeps running off with his mouth about the Bills and their fans, he isn't likely going to find success in 2025 either.