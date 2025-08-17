Mike McDaniel provides the De'Von Achane, Zach Sieler updates Dolphins fans needed

The preseason and training camps are supposed to be about getting ready for the season, but it has become a time when all teams hold their breath over potential injuries. The Miami Dolphins are no different.

Miami managed to escape its second preseason game without serious concerns, but running back De'Von Achane and defensive tackle Zach Sieler are dealing with injuries. Fortunately, head coach Mike McDaniel doesn't believe either is a long-term issue.

"We're going to get back in town and better assess the timeframes between days and weeks, but not too long," McDaniel said. "Both of them we are going reassess when we get back to Miami, but I'm not concerned."

Per McDaniel, Achane is dealing with a soft-tissue injury. While McDaniel says that it could keep him out for days or weeks, he also said that he is not concerned about his availability for the team's Week 1 game against the Indianapolis Colts.

As fans know, soft-tissue injuries can linger and be aggravated easily. Hopefully, McDaniel's lack of concern is exactly how this plays out. The Dolphins need to have a strong running game this year to take pressure off Tua Tagovailoa.

On the other side of the ball, Zach Sieler is dealing with an injury that McDaniel also termed a "days-to-weeks" situation. His injury is not considered serious either. Neither player was expected to play against the Lions on Saturday.

It is now unlikely that either player practices or plays against the Jacksonville Jaguars this week. There are two weeks before the start of the season, and Miami must ensure these players are as healthy as possible.

In their absence, Jordan Phillips and Kenneth Grant will get more work while the running back room will lean more on Jaylen Wright, Ollie Gordon, Mike Boone, and a surprisingly tough runner, Aaron Shampklin. Shampklin looked strong in his first Dolphins preseason game against the Lions.

