3 winners (and 3 losers) from Dolphins' preseason win vs. Lions

The sky was falling for the Miami Dolphins in their first joint practice of the week against the Detroit Lions. But they bounced back in practice a day later, and then topped it off with a 24-17 win in Detroit on Saturday afternoon.

Although Miami's starters sat out the game, there was a lot to look for when it comes to the depth chart.

Here's a look at who came out as winners not just on the scoreboard, as well as those who should feel concerned ahead of the Dolphins' final preseason game.

Dolphins' winners from preseason game vs. Lions

Dolphins' backup quarterbacks

The Dolphins' quarterbacks behind Tua Tagovailoa were losers in Miami's tie against the Chicago Bears last week. Yet, both Zach Wilson and Quinn Ewers bounced back impressively against the Lions.

Getting the start with Tua out, Wilson completed 15 of his 23 passes for 151 yards and a score, leading the Dolphins on a 12-play, 80-yard drive on Miami's second possession of the game.

Ewers took over the second half and put on a performance that warrants QB2 competition talk in South Florida. The rookie out of Texas completed 11 of his 17 attempts for 116 yards, with a pair of TD passes going to fellow rookie Theo Wease Jr.

This performance came with the Dolphins' top four wide receivers -- Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle, Nick Westbrook-Ikhine, and Malik Washington -- all sitting out. Miami's QBs also totaled just one sack taken on the day, compared to six last week vs. Chicago, pointing to a tip of the hat to the Dolphins' offensive linemen for a better performance.

Ollie Gordon II

Sixth-round pick Ollie Gordon II is stating his case to be the Dolphins' RB2 sooner rather than later. Prior to last season, Gordon was looking like a potential Heisman candidate. A bad season from him and the rest of the Oklahoma State Cowboys offense, however, washed those dreams away and led to Gordon's fall in the 2025 NFL Draft.

Through two preseason games, though, Gordon has looked like his former self, and Dolphins fans have to like what they've seen. After ending the day averaging five yards per carry -- and with De'Von Achane expected to miss some practice time -- Gordon will have every opportunity to plant his flag into Miami's RB2 spot.

Dolphins' Day 3 picks and UDFAs

The Dolphins' Day 3 picks, particularly those on defense, along with the undrafted free agents they signed, showed out in Detroit. Defensive tackle Jordan Phillips led the way with four tackles and 1.5 sacks on the day. Cornerback Jason Marshall Jr. and linebacker Eugene Asante each finished with six tackles, while Phillips' backup, Zeek Biggers, totaled two tackles and a pass deflection.

Wease was the leading beneficiary on offense, with six catches for 80 yards and the two scores. Meanwhile, Miami's 2024 seventh-round selection, Tahj Washington, brought in four receptions.

Predictions have been sour for the Dolphins this offseason, but strong play from Miami's young players further down on the depth chart should give the fan base some optimism for the future.

Honorable Mention: Dee Eskridge (he's making this team)

Dolphins' losers from preseason game vs. Lions

Erik Ezukanma

With Miami's top four wide receivers sitting out, this was essentially Erik Ezukanma's last opportunity to make a claim for the 53-man roster.

He did not deliver.

As mentioned, Wease and Tahj Washington were the primary beneficiaries with the added snaps. Eskridge also showed out in the first half, totaling three receptions for 53 yards and a touchdown on one drive to pretty much replace pencil with pen to write his name on the 53.

Ezukanma, meanwhile, basically disappeared, finishing with just one catch for three yards. Earlier this month, I vouched for the Dolphins to look at trading Ezukanma ahead of Week 1. His trade value is minimal at best, but it's pretty clear he's not making Miami's roster this time around, so they should look to get someone in return or to gain draft capital on any measure.

Jaylen Wright

Although much of the talk surrounding Gordon getting RB2 consideration is his own doing, he's getting some help from the man currently in that role: Jaylen Wright.

Wright finished the day with four carries for three yards, giving him nine for 16, respectively, through Miami's two preseason games. He was by far the worst running back on the day for the Dolphins, with new signings Aaron Shampklin and Mike Boone also performing admirably in limited action toward the end of the game.

Unlike Ezukanma, Wright will make the team. Still, he's had a rough training camp and hasn't shown any better in game action. He'll need to turn things around quickly to avoid being passed on the depth chart and to prove that the Dolphins didn't make a mistake in trading up for him in 2024.

Dolphins' secondary

All in all, Miami's secondary didn't look too bad, although Lions QB Kyle Allen did get on a roll in the first half to convert into a pair of scores. A bad look against a backup quarterback, but there were some positives to take away overall. Unfortunately, the injury bug just can't seem to stay away from the Dolphins' defensive backfield.

Cornerback Ethan Bonner, who started the game alongside Storm Duck, left the game early with an apparent leg injury. We don't yet know the severity of Bonner's injury at the time of writing, but he did not return, to no surprise.

Bonner, like several others, is vying for a starting spot in Miami's depleted CB room. We've heard about his "potential" in past training camps, but he's had issues staying healthy and finding a way onto the field. But with the Dolphins' unit looking as inexperienced as it ever has, this is his best opportunity.

We'll have to wait to see the severity, but Miami needs to get creative in finding ways to improve this group because, right now, it's the team's worst unit and continues losing personnel.

