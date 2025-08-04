The Dolphins have no choice but to trade these 3 players now

With the 2025 NFL regular season just a month away, the Miami Dolphins are scrambling to put together their roster ahead of Week 1.

They've frequently signed and held tryouts looking to bring players in, but they'll also have to let go of several between now and then. Miami will have to cut its roster from 90 players down to 53 ahead of the regular season, but a few could wind up on the trade block to potentially earn the Dolphins some assets in the process.

Who are some of the players the Dolphins could look to move ahead of Week 1?

Players the Miami Dolphins could trade ahead of the 2025 regular season

Erik Ezukanma, WR

Miami has clear holes at some of its position groups, but wide receiver is not one of them. As a result, the Dolphins would be wise to look to part with a WR (or two) to help balance at other positions or to gain future draft capital.

Erik Ezukanma is the team's longest tenured player behind the dynamic duo of Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle. The Dolphins drafted Ezukanma in the fourth round of the 2022 NFL Draft, but he's played in just five total games in three seasons with the team. Whether it's been due to injuries or other players jumping him on the depth chart, Ezukanma just hasn't made an impact.

High hopes have emerged in the summer months of each season with Ezukanma, as the potential of the former Texas Tech Red Raider is clearly there. However, for various reasons, it hasn't worked out in Miami. Perhaps a fresh start elsewhere could do the trick for him.

With just five games under his belt, Ezukanma's trade capital is nearly nonexistent. Yet, other teams could show interest in taking a chance if he's available. If he's moved, expect Miami to look to get another player in return at a different position in a similar situation.

Cam Smith, CB

The cornerback position is the Dolphins' most depleted unit, so moving off of Cam Smith would likely result in mixed feelings, regardless of how disappointing he's been thus far in his career. However, news out of training camp has not been positive surrounding Smith, and Miami could already be waving the white flag on their former second-round selection.

Like with Ezukanma, Smith has dealt with his fair share of injuries, and as the Miami Herald's Omar Kelly reported, is currently wearing a compression sleeve. Head coach Mike McDaniel has said Smith is day to day, but patience is wearing thin.

"This is the story that - we're all awaiting his ability to stay on the field. So every time that there's a setback, we're trying to assess, but you've got to stay on the field to continue to develop. I like the stuff that he's doing in his development when he's on the field," McDaniel said Sunday.

Even if McDaniel likes what he sees from Smith when he's on the field, it clearly hasn't been enough to warrant him sticking around. Storm Duck and John Saunders Jr. (both former undrafted free agents) have outperformed Smith this training camp.

A change of scenery may be what Smith needs, and if you're Miami, looking to get what you can in a potential return on investment is probably the right move. I'd envision the Dolphins looking to get another underwhelming player with high draft capital to take a chance on, but if any team offers them a sixth-round pick or better in return, they should pounce.

Alexander Mattison, RB

Alexander Mattison has been one of the most impressive players at training camp. Yet, that is exactly why Miami should look to move him.

Running back is another strong position group that the Dolphins have. Led by De'Von Achane and Jaylen Wright, Mattison is currently out-battling rookie Ollie Gordon II for the team's RB3 spot. But with six seasons already under his belt, we know what we're getting with Mattison...and it's not much.

Mattison has a career 3.9 yards per rush and hasn't reached above that since the 2020 season. Last year, he finished at 3.2 -- the worst of his career. After signing with Miami this past offseason, it was highly questionable if he'd even make the team. Given his impressive performance in training camp, though, it's a near certainty that he will. That's why the Dolphins should look to cash in on this offseason success in any way that they can.

Gordon's upside is significantly higher. Heading into the 2024 season, he was a legitimate Heisman candidate. Yet, a bad season on an even worse Oklahoma State team derailed his draft stock, allowing the Dolphins to scoop him up in Round 6 this past April. That upside should give him the nod as Miami's third running back, regardless of Mattison's success so far.

Trading veterans before they've even played a down of real football with teams they've signed with shows what a cruel business this can be. Still, it's a smart strategy for teams looking to gain future capital.

In August 2023, the Dolphins traded offensive lineman Dan Feeney to the Chicago Bears in exchange for a sixth-round pick. Given what a mess Miami's OL has been for the better part of two decades, that may not have been the wisest move. However, moving off at a stronger position, like running back, should be reviewed as good business.

