Alexander Mattison was supposed to be a throwaway free agent signing; a guy that might make the roster, but would provide depth should the Miami Dolphins not find another option.

Chris Grier didn't waste any time drafting Ollie Gordon in April, and it seemed as though the writing was on the wall for Mattison's future with the Dolphins. If that was the case, it isn't anymore.

Mattison is showcasing his ability at camp this year. He has stood out to the fans in attendance as well as the media covering the team daily. As someone who has impressed, it is almost universally Mattison.

Dolphins RB Alexander Mattison is showcasing another gear during training camp

When camp opened, Mattison was expected to be the short-yardage goal line running back, and he will be when the season starts, but something else is piquing the ears of the coaches and those watching the team practice. Mattison is showing off unexpected speed.

Beat reporter Chris Perkins of the Sun Setinel has been especially impressed with Mattison's burst, which says a lot given he's regarded as a power back.

"I wasn’t aware of Mattison’s short-distance speed, "Perkins wrote. "It caught me by surprise. He’s reeled off 8-, 10- and 12-yard runs fairly consistently."

Mattison should be considered a near-lock to make the team at this point. He is taking over the short-yardage job, and that will give Gordon more time to learn without throwing him out to the wolves. If this continues, Mattison could be an integral part of McDaniel's offense that desperately needs to be better in short-yardage situations.

Miami has struggled in this area of the game. Fullback Alec Ingold should see more reps in those situations. Still, while his blocking has been excellent, and his contributions as a receiver have been good, his ability to pick up those tough off-center yards has been disappointing.

Mattison's emergence is great news for the Dolphins.

