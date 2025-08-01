Unexpected RB already making Dolphins rethink the depth chart at camp

The Miami Dolphins took a much-needed rest on Thursday, especially for a team that has been undergoing a lot of injury problems, most notably in the secondary.

Over the first week and a half of training camp, several players have shown up to prove they not only deserve a roster spot but can contribute on both sides of the ball. In the running back room, a once almost cut-and-dry group, one player continues to stand out, according to the local beat writers who have been attending every practice.

Over at Sports Illustrated, Alain Poupart took questions for his weekly mailbag, and one of those was in regards to the standout performers thus far. This isn't the first time we have heard the name Alexander Mattison.

Poupart called his name out twice in his article. The second time, he added a little more about his opinion on the runner.

"Alexander Mattison has looked really, really good and not sure I was expecting that," Poupart wrote.

Alexander Mattison's camp performance will make it hard for Dolphins to release him

We are at that time in camp when the rigors of practicing against each other will start to move toward practicing against other teams.

Miami will practice against the Chicago Bears, Detroit Lions, and Jacksonville Jaguars ahead of its preseason games. It's an excellent opportunity for a player on the roster bubble, like Mattison, to shine brighter.

The Dolphins are locked in with De'Von Achane and Jaylen Wright serving as the RB1 and RB2, respectively, but the short-yardage job is still up for grabs. Miami drafted Ollie Gordon in April, but so far, it seems Mattison is not giving up his roster spot.

Miami will likely carry four running backs into the season, and while it seems certain Mattison will make the cut, he doesn't seem content with just being on the roster, but instead giving McDaniel a reason to use him.

