Proposed Dolphins trade lands high-upside cornerback after Kader Kohou injury

The Miami Dolphins had one of the worst cornerback rooms in the NFL after they parted ways with Jalen Ramsey, and then things somehow managed to get even worse after they lost starting cornerback Kader Kohou in what looks to be an absolute gut punch of an injury.

Kohou, who became one of the better slot cornerbacks in the AFC, tore his ACL and will not play at all in 2025. Even after Miami made some signings that will help with the team's overall depth, the secondary has officially hit five-alarm fire territory.

The only way the Dolphins can make a meaningful addition that could have an impact on the win-loss record is by perusing the trade market. ESPN's Seth Walder believes the Dolphins may have such a plan up their sleeve, including a trade for Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Joshua Williams, after they made some additions in the offseason.

ESPN predicts Dolphins will trade for Chiefs CB Joshua Williams

The Chiefs' starting cornerback trio includes the dynamic Trent McDuffie, free-agent signing Kristian Fulton, and a late-round pick in Jaylen Watson. Williams could earn the CB4 role, but he will face competition from a rookie third-round pick with ballhawk potential in Nohl Williams.

Williams has allowed 0.9 yards per coverage snap in three seasons with the Chiefs, and his Pro Football Focus coverage grades are above average as well. Williams getting kicked out of town by Kansas City makes him look more like a victim of circumstance than someone who is underperforming.

Miami needs cornerback help in the worst way, even after making veteran signings like Mike Hilton. Not only is Williams an upgrade for a team that needs to start stringing wins together to save Mike McDaniel's job, but he could be a player who ends up earning a long-term role with the team.

Williams is the type of high-upside castoff who was pushed out of a starting role that Miami should be targeting, as giving up a draft pick for a player who has started semi-regularly for a championship team shouldn't be a bridge too far for a front office that is one bad stretch away from getting booted out of town.

