Dolphins' defense in full-blown crisis after crushing blow to secondary leader

If there was anything else that could possibly go wrong for the Miami Dolphins' secondary, losing their best cornerback would be it.

The Dolphins' cornerback room was the weakest unit on the roster heading into training camp, and over the first week, the team has lost a few players, including Artie Burns for the year. Now, they are losing their most experienced in-house veteran.

Having already hit the free agent pool to add Jack Jones and Mike Hilton, Dolphins fans now know why Hilton was signed so quickly after Kader Kohou went down with an injury. Kohou's worst possible scenario is now a reality, and he will miss the entire season.

Dolphins' standout CB Kader Kohou out for the season with a knee injury

BREAKING: Dolphins CB Kader Kohou (knee) out for seasonhttps://t.co/dSUhzk5qcl — Joe Schad (@schadjoe) July 30, 2025

This was supposed to be Kohou's big season. The spotlight was on him after Miami released Kendall Fuller and then traded Jalen Ramsey. The two moves combined to put more attention on Kohou, who was the most experienced corner left in the unit with just three years of NFL experience. That says a lot about how bleak the situation was going into camp.

Head coach Mike McDaniel announced on Wednesday morning that Kohou would be heading to injured reserve. "I was crushed until I talked to Kader and honestly Kader made me feel a little bit better simply because of his mindset," McDaniel said during his morning meeting with the press.

The Dolphins did not address the position early in the draft, instead opting to trade both a third and fourth round pick to move up for Jonah Savaiinaea. In free agency, they did little to improve the unit by adding Kendall Sheffield.

Miami's decision not to address the CB room has been a question all offseason. There is still a chance they add either Rasul Douglas or Asante Samuel, both are currently free agents, but contracts could be a problem, and have proven to be with Douglas.