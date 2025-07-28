Dolphins may have added their best CB after another injury at camp

The Miami Dolphins couldn't afford to lose any cornerbacks this year.

It has been a rough start to training camp. Artie Burns went down on Day 1 of camp with a season-ending injury, and on Saturday, the Dolphins watched B.J. Adams get hurt for the second time this camp.

Unfortunately, the bad news kept coming. During practice on Saturday, the Dolphins could only watch as Kader Kohou hit the ground and grabbed his knee. The team did not disclose the severity of his injury on Saturday. Kohou limped off the field, although one reporter's take could be promising.

Kader Kohou walking off the field very gingerly after he went down while covering Tyreek Hill in a one-on-one drill. Immediately grabbed his right knee after going down. Will say he's walking much better as he gets close to going inside. — Alain Poupart (@PoupartNFL) July 26, 2025

Dolphins waste no time adding a veteran cornerback after Kader Kohou injury

Perhaps it is just a coincidence and nothing more, but shortly after Kohou was hurt, NFL insider Jordan Schultz reported that the Dolphins were adding former Pittsburgh Steelers and Cincinnati Bengals corner Mike Hilton.

Hilton has played quite well the last few years for the Bengals. The Cincinnati fans were not thrilled to see him leave this year. While far from a shutdown corner, Hilton is a reliable player in the slot. That has led some to believe Kohou's injury could be worse, but that might not be the case. Only time will tell.

Hilton has started 23 games over the last two seasons for the Bengals and has appeared in all but one game in that same period. He has 13 interceptions, and at least one in each of his eight seasons.

If the Dolphins look at Hilton as a slot guy, Kohou could be in line to move outside, something he recently said he was more than willing to do if the Dolphins needed him to. Miami will have an interesting competition at cornerback this season after signing Jack Jones on Friday.

Many fans thought the team would sign former Buffalo Bills corner Rasul Douglas, but to date, he has spurned the offers made by Chris Grier and the Dolphins. While it is still possible to reach an agreement, there has been speculation that other teams also have an interest.

While Miami's cornerback unit isn't looking great, the addition of Hilton and Jones has at least beefed it up a bit. If Kohou's injury isn't serious, defensive coordinator Anthony Weaver will have a couple of options he didn't have when camp began.

More Dolphins News and Analysis