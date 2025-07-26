Dolphins' latest attempt at replacing Jalen Ramsey will make Patriots fans furious

When it rains, it pours. Even in South Beach.

The Miami Dolphins have one of the worst cornerback groups in the NFL -- on paper -- heading into the 2025 season, especially after the decision to trade away Jalen Ramsey. The injury to free agent pickup Artie Burns made GM Chris Grier's job even more difficult, and Miami is really having to piece this thing together at the last minute like an episode of Chopped, except nobody wants to eat what they're fixing.

The latest attempt to upgrade the cornerback position might at least rub New England Patriots fans the wrong way, as the Dolphins have signed veteran and former Pats starting cornerback Jack Jones.

Jack Jones joins depleted and rough looking Miami Dolphins CB group

Free-agent CB Jack Jones, who started 16 games last season for the Raiders, is signing a one-year deal with the Miami Dolphins, per source.



Jones now returns to the AFC East, where he used to start for the Patriots in 2022-‘23. pic.twitter.com/CRJRDG00NS — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) July 26, 2025

A former fourth-round pick by the Patriots out of Arizona State, there was once a time when Jones looked like he was going to be an absolute steal.

And not just for the Patriots, but for the Raiders as well. Jones had a pair of interceptions in his rookie year with the Patriots back in 2022 before lasting only five games with the team in 2023. The Patriots gave up on him and the Raiders picked him up immediately, and he did a pretty good job of bouncing back, allowing a QB rating into his coverage of just 63.0 while with the Raiders in 2023.

He had another three interceptions with the Raiders in 2024, starting 16 games. The biggest reason why Jones was still sitting in free agency was the fact that he was credited with allowing a whopping eight touchdowns last year.

But if this guy figures it out in Miami, it's going to be a double-edged sword for the New England Patriots. Not only are they going to have to watch a guy they drafted thrive elsewhere, but it will be with a division rival.

The talent is there for Jones to continue to progress. At the age of 27, he's still got good football ahead of him in the right situation, and the Dolphins might provide exactly that. There are injuries and openings popping up all over the NFL, but very few situations where a guy like this might be able to come in and start the majority of games as an outside corner.

We'll see how it all works out for Jones with the Dolphins, but for the time being, this is an opportunity for them to make the Patriots wish they'd never gotten rid of a young player at a crucial position.