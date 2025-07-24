Dolphins fans fume after Jalen Ramsey gives Steelers what Miami never got

Jalen Ramsey wanted out of Miami, but it seems he is already giving the Steelers a lot more.

The Miami Dolphins didn't spend a lot in terms of compensation for the former All-Pro cornerback, but they did give up a lot of money, money they are still carrying on the books despite the Steelers taking on most of Ramsey's contract.

One point of contention in Miami was where Ramsey was going to provide the most value in terms of his on-field assignments. There were questions regarding where he wanted to play when he joined the Dolphins. Would he have been better if he were at safety or as a slot corner that could be assigned anywhere on the field? Or was his best spot on the boundary where he lined up for Miami?

Ramsey made his first appearance with his new team this week and was asked by the media if he'd be open to lining up as a safety.

Ex-Dolphins CB Jalen Ramsey might be setting the stage for future issues with the Steelers

Jalen Ramsey’s response when asked outright if he would play safety. Says he is willing to play wherever, but with a key note at the end.



“I’m not getting paid what I’m getting paid to not affect the game and be in certain spots.” pic.twitter.com/ey8yxjQscP — Nick Farabaugh (@FarabaughFB) July 23, 2025

Ramsey didn't say where he wanted to play, and his comments about playing anywhere they wanted him to came with the caveat that “I’m not getting paid what I’m getting paid to not affect the game and be in certain spots.”

There is no question that Ramsey is one of those players who demands a lot from the team he is on. He has a huge ego to go with a huge salary, and when things don't go his way, he becomes disgruntled and ready to move on. He has worn out his welcome previously in Jacksonville and Los Angeles, before doing the same in Miami.

While Ramsey may be saying all the right things now, the Steelers need to realize that if he is asked to play somewhere he doesn't see himself, it will become a point of contention and could lead to yet another early departure.