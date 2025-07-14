Steelers connection says what Dolphins fans already knew about Jalen Ramsey

The Miami Dolphins are looking better each passing day after sending Jalen Ramsey to the Pittsburgh Steelers. The Dolphins may still need to fill his role in the secondary, but they are avoiding trouble.

Ramsey wore out his welcome in Miami after two seasons, forcing Mike McDaniel to lose his patience with the veteran. The rift between the two got so bad that the Dolphins had little choice but to trade him. After months of trying, Ramsey found a new home in Pittsburgh, but it seems not everyone is happy about the Steelers' new arrival.

Art Rooney's grandson, Patrick Rooney, Jr., recently spoke candidly about some of the Steelers' current situations with players, while on the "Palm Beach Kennel Club" podcast. He said paying T.J. Watt would be insane, then followed it up by talking about the recent offseason moves that included the trade for the cornerback.



"Ramsey is kind of a headcase, and this team is not generally conducive to being able to deal with headcases."

Miami Dolphins continue to be right about trading Jalen Ramsey to Pittsburgh Steelers

It's not that far off base considering Ramsey had issues with the Jacksonville Jaguars, eventually talked his way out of the Los Angeles Rams, it didn't take but a couple of seasons for him to eventually do the same in Miami. So far, he has been toeing the line in Pittsburgh, but training camp has not started.

The Steelers ate most of the Ramsey contract and then added another over $1 million in new money to the deal.

From multiple reports of Ramsey (and Tyreek Hill) being late to practices, to locker room issues and more, Ramsey became a problem for the Dolphins, and McDaniel didn't have a solution for him. Now that he is out of Miami, the Dolphins can concentrate on rebuilding the team's personality and culture, with players who want to be there.

They jettisoned Jonnu Smith as well. Smith wanted out of Miami without a new contract, but the Dolphins refused to offer him one.

Whether or not Ramsey ultimately becomes a problem for Mike Tomlin and the Steelers is anyone's guess, but history isn't on their side.

