Mike McDaniel has finally reached his limit with the Jalen Ramsey drama

The Miami Dolphins have yet to trade their top cornerback, but everyone believes that it will happen. They may want to get it done soon to save their coach's sanity.

Mike McDaniel has spent every media session this offseason deflecting questions about Jalen Ramsey. He has tried the "I'm concentrating on the players that are here" approach. He has tried to distance himself from the entire situation to make sure not to add any more drama.

Following Ramsey's predictable decision to skip mandatory minicamp, McDaniel is officially (and finally) out of patience. It is a rift seemingly beyond repair and McDaniel's comments on Tuesday will not serve to put out the proverbial fire.

#Dolphins HC Mike McDaniel on if he’s surprised it’s taking this long to trade Jalen Ramsey: “I don’t give a sh*t what I feel.”



(🎥 @MiamiDolphins) pic.twitter.com/UfBWIaNAgs — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) June 10, 2025

Dolphins Mike McDaniel has had enough answering Jalen Ramsey questions

McDaniel has preached about culture at a nauseating rate this offseason. He continues to talk in circles about his vision for the team. He doesn't make much sense about most things Dolphins, but he is now 100 percent over Ramsey's antics. And who could blame him?

Anyone who thought there was a slim chance that Ramsey might play for the Dolphins in 2025, or Miami finding a way to mend fences, can put that one away. At this point, whatever it is that Chris Grier is holding out for, he may as well surrender and get Ramsey out of South Florida.

McDaniel is entering a critical season with the Dolphins. His head coaching future is possibly on the line. If it isn't, he needs to find a way to distance himself from being a fanboy coach. Ramsey and, to a lesser extent, Jonnu Smith, will set a precedent for what happens in the future should McDaniel remain the head coach beyond this season.

As each media session continues, McDaniel is getting more and more uneasy and a little bit more tired of the constant questions regarding the situation. If he wants to talk about the guys on the team, he needs to get rid of the guys who want to be gone.