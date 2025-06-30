Dolphins blindside fans by adding TE Jonnu Smith to Jalen Ramsey blockbuster

The Miami Dolphins made a big move on Monday, sending star cornerback Jalen Ramsey to the Steelers for All-Pro safety Minkah Fitzpatrick.

Jonnu Smith has been linked to the Steelers for over a month. He held out of offseason workouts hoping to get a better contract. The Dolphins held to their convictions and refused to pay him. Now, they have officially moved on.

After a month of trying, Miami is sending Smith to Pittsburgh for a late 2027 fifth-round pick, per Tom Pelissero of NFL Network. The trade of Smith is now considered to be part of the Ramsey deal. Initial reporting suggested it was two separate trades, but that is not the case. Smith is headed to the Steel City.

Dolphins TE Jonnu Smith shockingly included in Jalen Ramsey blockbuster

Smith had a career year with the Dolphins in 2024, and he understandably wanted to turn that production into a bigger deal. The Dolphins, especially head coach Mike McDaniel, loved having Smith on the roster, but it appears Chris Grier has finally learned a lesson about overpaying players coming off a good season.

It's never fun to watch a highly productive player leave - let alone two in one trade - but the Dolphins are actually in a good position at the tight end position. Since McDaniel's arrival, Miami has not focused a lot of attention on the position in their passing game. They were forced to do so last year due to injuries.

The Dolphins signed veteran Pharoah Brown in the offseason to add more bulk to the line. A blocking tight end, Brown will see his time on the field off-tackle. When they do need to turn to the passing game, Julian Hill and Tanner Conner will see those reps for now.

Moving Smith will save the Dolphins approximately $2.4 million in cap space. While it's understandably why they moved Smith, one can't help if the minimal cap savings were worthwhile.