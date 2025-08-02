Dolphins reporter says what every fan already knows about Cam Smith

For the better part of the last week, Miami Dolphins cornerback Cam Smith has been sitting on the sidelines wearing a compression sleeve on his leg while his job on the roster continues to fade.

If there is one position the Dolphins don't need to lose a player at, it has to be the cornerback unit. The injuries during camp so far make the Smith news that much more depressing.

Fans are well aware of Chris Grier's declaration about Smith's future with the team, a challenge to do better. Unfortunately, a challenge he hasn't embraced. Smith has been disappointing since his arrival in Miami, and now, one local beat reporter is confirming what Dolphins fans have long suspected. Cam Smith is about done.

Dolphins face critical decision on Cam Smith's future sooner than they hoped

"Cam Smith is not practicing today. He's been wearing a compression sleeve for the last couple of day and I'm sure it's gotten worse," writes Omar Kelly of the Miami Herald. "At this point the Dolphins have moved on. Just being honest."

If there was one thing working in Smith's favor, it was the fact that Grier invested a second-round pick on him. A former teammate of his son at South Carolina, fans have always questioned the decision to draft Smith, but Grier stood by the choice.

Smith is the entire Vic Fangio season rolled into one excuse. It was openly reported that several Dolphins defenders did not like Fangio from the start. He benched Smith almost immediately during his rookie season for not getting on board with the way he wanted to do things.

The problem, however, wasn't Fangio. Last season under Anthony Weaver, Smith still couldn't get on the field consistently, and now in his second camp with Weaver, he again is struggling.

At some point, enough has to be enough. If Smith can't grasp the defense and isn't taking Grier's admonition to heart, maybe a change of scenery will be a better option. Smith may not have much trade value, but Miami could potentially secure a swap deal, similar to the one they made for Noah Igbinoghene.

Smith is running out of time to make the Dolphins' roster.

