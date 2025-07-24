Forgotten Dolphins receiver is fighting off the bust label after early camp breakout

The Miami Dolphins endured horrible news on the injury front on Day 1 of training camp, but one player was looking good before the practice took a downturn.

Opening day at camp was ruined by Artie Burns suffering a torn ACL and a worrying Bayron Matos injury that required him to be airlifted by helicopter off the field.

Before the darker outcomes of Wednesday's practice, one player whose job is likely on the line made a huge statement in his return to the practice field.

Erik Ezukanma has been in this position before. He has stood out in camps only to disappear when the season began. On Day 1, Ez-E showed up with a strong practice that is sending the right messages to the coaching staff.

Erik Ezukanma was a standout at Day 1 of Dolphins camp, catching a deep touchdown from Zach Wilson and another downfield pass from Quinn Ewers. — David Furones (@DavidFurones_) July 23, 2025

Erik Ezukanma is out to prove he deserves a roster spot after standout first practice

According to multiple reports, Ezukanma made a long reception from Zach Wilson and later added another big catch from Quinn Ewers. It may have only been a small contribution, but it was enough to catch the eye of the media members in attendance.

The Dolphins haven't had much luck from Ezukanma thus far in his career. The Dolphins' former fourth-round pick has just one reception in his NFL career for three yards. To paint the picture a little worse, he has only appeared in five games in his three seasons.

While often a standout in practices, Ezukanma needs to put together a strong camp to secure his roster spot, and that still may not be enough. The Dolphins like what they have in Malik Washington and Tahj Washington. Miami may only carry five receivers into the season, making it more difficult for fringe players to find a foothold.

It's only one day, but it's a good start for a receiver we have repeatedly said was on his way out this offseason. It would be great to eat those words. Wednesday was a good step forward.

