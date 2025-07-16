Dolphins make a brutal QB cut in latest 53-man roster prediction

The free agency period, the NFL Draft, and the offseason workout programs are now behind us. Training camp is here, and the Miami Dolphins' rookies are already in town, but not all of them will make the roster.

Surprisingly, that could include seventh-round rookie Quinn Ewers.

The Dolphins will have until the first week of September to make their decisions on the 53-man roster. There are no more tiered cut days; it's all done in one.

Here is a look at who could stay and who could go.

Dolphins cut Quinn Ewers in pre-training camp 53-man roster prediction

Quarterbacks (2): Tua Tagovailoa, Zach Wilson

The Dolphins could need to make room for rookie Quinn Ewers, but don't be surprised if they only carry two quarterbacks into the season. While they drafted Ewers, if he doesn't show enough in camp to entice another team to claim him off waivers, the Dolphins may try to slide him onto the practice squad.

Running backs (5): De'Von Achane, Jaylen Wright, Ollie Gordon, Alexander Mattison, Alec Ingold (FB)

The Dolphins have seen the need for more than three RBs on the unit. Despite pre-camp speculation that Mattison could be an odd man out after the Dolphins took Gordon in the draft, they need depth.

Wide receivers (5): Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle, Malik Washington, Nick Westbrook-Ikhine, Dee Eskridge

It will take a good camp for Ezukanma to stick around for another season, but he just takes the WR5 spot here. The best opportunity will come for Washington, who could find himself making the right impressions after missing last season. There is a good chance the Dolphins will add another WR at some point during camp, likely a veteran.

Tight ends (3): Pharaoh Brown, Darren Waller, Julian Hill

The Dolphins' tight end depth chart looks different after a double trade saw Jonnu Smith depart and Darren Waller come out of retirement and head to Miami.

This should be a good competition for the one or two spots behind Brown and Waller. While Hill will have the inside track to win the third spot, he isn't guaranteed to make the 53. Miami needs to carry four tight ends, but the roster has other areas of need that lack depth.

Offensive line (8): Austin Jackson, Jonah Savaiinaea, Aaron Brewer, James Daniels, Patrick Paul, Jackson Carman, Larry Borom, Liam Eichenberg

The Dolphins may prefer to keep more linemen on the initial 53, which could be Andrew Meyer's path to a spot. If the Dolphins keep 10, he will make it. If it's only eight or nine, the final spot may come down to Eichenberg or Kion Smith. Miami needs to keep at least nine, but again, the depth at other positions is more of a concern, and Chris Grier can play the practice-squad merry-go-round.

Defensive tackles (5): Zach Sieler, Kenneth Grant, Jordan Phillips, Benito Jones, Ben Stille

Zeek Biggers has a good chance of making the team as a potential sixth player, but there are other needs, and he should be a practice squad option. Matt Dickerson will end up on the practice squad.

Linebackers (9): Bradley Chubb, Jaelan Phillips, Jordyn Brooks, Chop Robinson, Mohamed Kamara, Tyrel Dodson, Willie Gay Jr., K.J. Britt, Grayson Murphy

This could be the year that Cameron Goode and Channing Tindall depart. The Dolphins have added a lot of talent to the unit, and both players have either not played to their potential or have dealt with injuries. At some point, the Dolphins have to move on and give their roster spots to someone else.

Miami has a deep group with Bradley Chubb and Jaelen Phillips returning to join Chop Robinson, who has Pro Bowl potential in Year 2.

Cornerbacks (9): Ethan Bonner, Cam Smith, Storm Duck, Kader Kohou, Artie Burns, Jason Marshall Jr., Kendall Sheffield, Elijah Campbell, Free-agent signing

First, a new Dolphins cornerback may not yet be on the roster. The Dolphins need to add a veteran cornerback who can start now that Jalen Ramsey is gone. Who that player will be remains to be seen. Looking at this year's cornerback group, it's a who's who of players that may not make another NFL roster.

Safety (4): Minkah Fitzpatrick, Ashtyn Davis, Ifeatu Melifonwu, Dante Trader

Patrick McMorris is one to watch here. He played decently for the Dolphins last year and could take a spot from Davis or Melifonwu if he has a good camp. Trader has the protection of being a mid-round pick, but a poor camp puts him on the waiver list and then on the practice squad.

Specialists (3): Jason Sanders, Jake Bailey, Joe Cardona

The Dolphins should know what Bailey can do by now, and that isn't great, but Sanders had one of his best seasons with Bailey holding on field goals. That means something. If the punting competition is close to being even, the Dolphins will go with the better holder.

