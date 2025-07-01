Full details of Dolphins' Darren Waller trade make it even more ridiculous

The Miami Dolphins made a baffling trade to kick off the month of July, acquiring Darren Waller from the New York Giants. If you're wondering, "Didn't Waller retire?", yes he did but the Dolphins reportedly able to coax him out of retirement in exchange for the $5 million Miami is kicking his way for the 2025 season.

In order to land Waller, the Dolphins had to work out a trade with the Giants, who still held his rights even though he had previously retired. That led to Miami sending a sixth-round pick to New York in exchange for Waller and a seventh-rounder.

This might not seem like a hefty price tag but considering that Waller hasn't played since 2023 and his numbers had been declining in recent years, it feels like a massive overpay. Waller was a beast for the Raiders in 2019 and 2020, going over the 1,100-yard mark but he hasn't been that guy in half a decade now and the Dolphins are probably banking on him being so.

Dolphins' trade for TE Darren Waller is laughably bad

Chris Grier did this trade because he had sent tight end Jonnu Smith to the Steelers on Monday and needed a new tight end. While there had been some buzz that Michael Mayer of the Raiders could be an option, the Dolphins apparently couldn't resist bringing in a soon-to-be 33-year-old tight end who has spent the last year out of the league.

For what it's worth, Waller wanted to play in Miami, informing his old team that that's the only team he'd come out of retirement for. While this is flattering, it doesn't exactly give the Dolphins an ideal situation at tight end. Waller hasn't been elite in five years and this is a do-or-die year for Mike McDaniel as the head coach of the Dolphins.

Maybe this trade ends up looking like a bargain, but right now, it's hard not to be frustrated by this move. The Dolphins gave up a pick for a 32-year-old tight end that hasn't played in nearly two years. How can fans not be annoyed by that? Why not just pay Jonnu Smith?