Dolphins just traded for the most embarrassing Jonnu Smith replacement imaginable

Just when you felt like Chris Grier knows what he is doing, he makes another move that leaves you scratching your head.

On Monday, the Miami Dolphins knocked out a huge trade that sent Jalen Ramsey and Jonnu Smith to the Pittsburgh Steelers. The move left a hole at both cornerback and tight end. There was little question that the Dolphins were going to fill those holes soon. It took one day.

While fans are still waiting for the news regarding the cornerback position, Grier has managed to reach a deal to bring in the most unlikely replacement for Smith, another shot in the dark with the hopes of hitting gold.

According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, the Dolphins have coaxed Darren Waller out of retirement and made a trade with the New York Giants.

Trade: Dolphins are trading a conditional 2026 sixth to the New York Giants for a 2027 seventh-round pick and Darren Waller.



Waller is coming out of retirement after agreeing to a one-year deal with the Dolphins worth up to $5 million, per Drew Rosenhaus and Robert Bailey. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) July 1, 2025

The Giants held the rights to Waller, who announced last summer that he was stepping down after eight NFL seasons. Maybe his decision was because he didn't want to play for the Giants. The $5 million Miami is giving him is clearly enough to get him back on the field, for now.

Dolphins' surprising trade for Darren Waller makes zero sense

First, if Grier is willing to pay Waller $5 million, he will have to pay more to land a cornerback, like Asante Samuel Jr. or Rasul Douglas. That position is more of a need, and they know it. Waller was a good tight end, but his production has dropped considerably over the last three seasons after his best career year in 2020 with the Las Vegas Raiders.

It seems Grier is hoping to find similar success to what he found with Smith last year.

There was speculation that the Dolphins were looking to add Michael Mayer of the Raiders or make a deal for Kyle Pitts, but the compensation may have been too great. The addition of Waller isn't horrible, but the money is.

The deal is not fully guaranteed, at least. Should Waller opt to leave the game during training camp, the Dolphins will not have to pay all of it and get nothing in return, something Grier seems to do from time to time.

More Dolphins News and Analysis