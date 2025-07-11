It's not even training camp but this Dolphins secret weapon is obvious

Training camp is just around the corner, and when it arrives, football season will arrive with it. As the Miami Dolphins get ready for the 2025 season, at least one position is set in stone.

The Dolphins don't have a lot of "secret weapons" on their roster. Everyone knows what Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle can do. De'Von Achane is fresh off racking up nearly 1,500 scrimmage yards and 13 total touchdowns. Those are the trio of stars that make up the Miami's offense, but another player is ready to break out.

The 2024 season didn't start off great for Malik Washington. He was a bit banged up, but he got better as the season rolled along. Before long, nobody was talking about how bad the decision was to sign Odell Beckham, Jr.

Malik Washington should have Dolphins fans excited for the 2025 season.

Washington wasn't exceptional and outside of Miami he hardly turned any heads, which makes him dangerous because other teams are probably overlooking him.

In 14 games last season, Washington caught 26 passes for 223 yards. While he failed to reach the end zone, he became a reliable option in the passing game. Those are not bad numbers for a rookie sixth-round pick. A lot of receivers, especially those taken on day 3, need a season to acclimate to the NFL before they start to produce on a more consistent basis.

There is enough tape to believe that Washington will have a better sophomore season in 2025. With Hill and Waddle the focal point and Jonnu Smith gone, Washington is in a perfect position to take over as WR3 in Mike McDaniel's offense, a role Smith flourished in last season.

Entering camp, Washington can assert himself as Tua Tagovailos' No. 3 target behind Hill and Waddle. His only competition is veteran Nick Westbrook-Ikhine, who signed a two-year deal, $5.9 million deal with the Dolphins in March.

The stage is set for Washington to explode in year two.