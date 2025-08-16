Quinn Ewers only needed one game to turn preseason panic into Dolphins joy

There is no denying the fact that Miami Dolphins rookie quarterback Quinn Ewers had a horrible debut in the first week of preseason games, but he bounced back quickly.

Miami endured a difficult week of practice with the Detroit Lions, and the quarterbacks struggled against a solid defensive front. Ewers wasn't expected to do much in his second attempt, but he made a bold statement that has fans wondering if they gave up on him too soon.

The media wasn't easy on Ewers (neither were we), but he rebounded in a way that has fans thinking there might be a backup quarterback competition.

Quinn Ewers silences doubters with impressive bounce-back performance in Dolphins preseason

By the time the Dolphins' first preseason game was over, many of us fans were ready to phone it in and realize his best chances of making the team were if he cleared waivers and landed on the practice squad. Now, fans are realizing there is something to work with.

Ewers' stat line against the Chicago Bears last week was a debut he wished he could forget. He completed only five throws out of 18 attempts for just 91 yards. He struggled to move the ball consistently, and as a result, Miami's offense was practically non-existent with him at quarterback.

Against the Lions, that all changed. Ewers finished with 11 completions on 17 attempts for 116 yards and two touchdowns. It was a much better stat line from the week before.

Ewers has talent. The former Texas product entered the 2024 college season as one of the top QBs in that draft class. At one point, he was considered a first-round prospect. He didn't turn in an excellent season for the Longhorns and slipped all the way to Round 7.

Miami hopes to develop Ewers more effectively than it did with Skylar Thompson. Thompson couldn't take the next step forward despite the Dolphins giving him opportunities.

The Dolphins are not going to rush Ewers into the fold as Zach Wilson is the clear second-team quarterback, but on a day Ewers was expected to fall further, he stepped up and turned in a solid performance that fans can rally behind.

