It took one preseason game for Quinn Ewers to play his way off Dolphins roster

Through three weeks of training camp, seventh-round pick Quinn Ewers was giving Miami Dolphins fans a reason to think he could supplant Zach Wilson. It took one preseason game to come back to earth.

The Dolphins and Chicago Bears played to a 24-24 tie. There is no overtime in preseason, which is a good thing for fans who were done watching Ewers throw the ball. The rookie completed only five of 18 passes for 91 yards while fumbling twice.

With the Dolphins having depth problems at some positions and more talent than they can keep at others, Ewers can't continue to perform like this if he is hoping to avoid being released.

Quinn Ewers is giving Mike McDaniel no reason to keep him on the Dolphins' 53-man roster

It wasn't a pretty performance, but it was his first NFL game. Ewers was not able to move the ball consistently and often looked rushed with his throws. He finished the game with a 27.8 completion percentage while taking two sacks, including one on the Dolphins' final drive as time ticked away. He fumbled twice.

Ewers may not have looked great, but some things stood out. His release was quicker than that of Wilson's, and he seemed to be more decisive with his reads. He needs to settle down more and let the game unfold in front of him. Ewers has shown talent in practice, but more preseason games like this could lead him to the practice squad.

There is enough to keep fans hopeful despite the rough showing. Still, if the Dolphins have to go this deep on their roster at the position, there will be far bigger problems. They were also reminded of a harsh Zach Wilson reality in this game, showing the Dolphins still have concerns at the QB2 spot.

Ewers didn't make a strong case for a position on the final 53-man roster, and he needs a quick turnaround to change that.

