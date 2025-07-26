Quinn Ewers might be forcing a Dolphins decision nobody saw coming

It was just a few years ago that quarterback Quinn Ewers was the top-ranked player in high school. Yet, things didn't pan out the same way through his college tenure, and he ultimately fell to the Miami Dolphins in the seventh round of the 2025 NFL Draft.

Expectations for any seventh-rounder are minimal. Players drafted in and around that area are just looking to make the roster in their first year. So if Ewers is eventually able to develop under head coach Mike McDaniel's scheme and become the long-term backup QB, this will look like a solid pick for the Dolphins down the line.

But could he exceed expectations and take the job from Zach Wilson right away?

Quinn Ewers impressive in Day 3 of Dolphins training camp practice

We're still smelling the fresh air of football returning to us, so there's no assumption that Ewers is jumping Wilson on the depth chart after three days of practice. Nevertheless, according to Chris Perkins of the South Florida Sun Sentinel, the former Texas quarterback was "the star" of Miami's third day of practice and provided a reminder of his ceiling.

Ewers stood out on the day with a pass over the middle to wide receiver Dee Eskridge on a 3rd-and-long, as well as a long pass play to Theo Wease Jr.

As mentioned, Ewers was the No. 1-ranked player in high school. Despite a strong belief that he doesn't have the ability to be a long-term starter in the NFL, evidenced by his draft capital, there was obviously a thought at one time that he could be.

Quinn Ewers underwhelmed in college

Ewers just didn't stand out in college as was expected, and he also had fellow Texas QB Arch Manning over his shoulder in his last two seasons with the Longhorns. Nevertheless, Ewers finished last season with a career-high 31 touchdown passes in 2024 and nearly completed 300 pass attempts while leading Texas to the College Football Playoff semifinals.

It was the Longhorns' second straight season in the CFP, and showcased that although Ewers didn't stand out as projected, he was capable of leading his team to victory. And in case of a Tua Tagovailoa injury, that's all Dolphins fans can hope for him to do if he is inserted into the lineup.

But although Ewers is having a nice start to camp, it's important to note that Wilson has looked good as well in spots, with the former No. 2 overall pick throwing a nice pass to WR Tyreek Hill in Miami's latest practice session.

Wilson knowingly struggled in his time with the New York Jets, but like with Ewers, there is a high ceiling that could still be tapped. Yet, given both players' low floors and Tua's injury history, it's a bit surprising that the Dolphins elected to bring in both as potential backups. Still, general manager Chris Grier is all about adding low-risk, high-reward players, so in the end, it's really not that surprising.

It is a pleasant surprise that both Wilson and Ewers are practicing well in the early stages of learning McDaniel's complex system. If they continue to show progress, the Dolphins should keep both quarterbacks in the building. But if that is the case, Wilson should get the nod over Ewers as Miami's QB2.

The Dolphins will again be fighting for a playoff spot this year, and if anything were to happen to force Tagovailoa to miss time, Wilson's veteran experience would give them the best opportunity to win. He has 33 starts under his belt and developed further under a great coach in Sean Payton last season with the Denver Broncos.

Wilson's $6 million contract is also fully guaranteed, so he'll be the obvious frontrunner if Tua is to sit out. Yet, if he shows similar struggles to his time in New York, fans may not hesitate to call for the rookie.

Ewers will have his opportunity to shorten the gap between him and Wilson for QB2 during the rest of training camp and the preseason. However, as of now, it's a long shot for him to take Miami's primary backup role, no matter what we've seen so far from Wilson in the pros.

