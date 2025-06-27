NFL insider just raised major red flag about Dolphins rookie QB Quinn Ewers

When the Miami Dolphins selected Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers in April, it raised some questions about Tua Tagovailoa's future. It absolutely shouldn't have.

Ewers remains a deep draft throwaway pick. If he sticks, that's great. If he doesn't, the Dolphins didn't lose much. Miami has wasted higher picks on players who never came close to becoming what they should have. Tua Tagovailoa has little to worry about.

The fight for Ewers will be to make the roster as the team's third QB and then develop enough to become a quality long-term backup. Basically, the Dolphins hope he can become what Sklyar Thompson didn't.

One former NFL executive and current ESPN insider Louis Riddick is one of the smartest football minds out there Many Dolphins fans continue to pound their fists for Riddick to take over for Chris Grier. Well, Riddick recently appeared on the Dolphins Talk podcast and discussed the Ewers pick. Needless to say he doesn't believe the former Longhorn has a high ceiling.

On the latest episode of @DolphinsTalk, Louis Riddick joined me to break down Quinn Ewers’ potential as a long term QB2 for the Dolphins. With fan interest rising, Riddick delivers a sharp, honest evaluation. Take a look. pic.twitter.com/hL5REpY2mC — Marisa Marino (@mustbemarisa87) June 26, 2025

Louis Riddick doesn't have high hopes for Dolphins QB Quinn Ewers

It will be up to Mike McDaniel and quarterbacks coach Darrell Bevell to get the most out of Ewers during the early part of his NFL career. There is a lot to work on. His throwing motion needs to be tweaked and refined. He has to work on his release and pocket movement.

Riddick admitted that he doesn't know a lot about Ewers as a person, but said he has watched a lot of film on the former Longhorn.

This year will be a learning season for Ewers. If he shows progression, maybe the Dolphins will see him as an option to replace Zach Wilson as QB2 after the season is over.

That is the ideal outcome, but McDaniel and Grier need to realize that they should sign another veteran to back up Tagovailoa and give Ewers another year to grow. They should have learned their lesson with Thompson, who was forced to start way too early into his development.