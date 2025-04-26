Dolphins save free-falling QB from draft day disaster fans won't forget

The Miami Dolphins landed a quarterback in the NFL Draft, just like they said they would. They got themselves a good prospect in former Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers.



Ewers sat through six rounds of drafting before he finally got to hear his name called. Miami, with its first of two seventh-round selections, couldn't pass him. There were questions about whether or not he would go undrafted.

Prior to the 2024 season, Ewers was considered to be one of the top quarterbacks in this year's draft pool, but he didn't have as great a final season at Texas as expected.

Dolphins fans may not like the pick initially, but Ewers has a lot of upside that quarterback coaches love to get into. He is an accurate quarterback who releases the ball quickly. Sounds a lot like the starter there now. He is a leader and his teammates follow him.

Former Texas QB Quinn Ewers will need to work on the negatives if he is going to turn into a viable backup for the Miami Dolphins

Darrell Bevel will have his work cut out for him. He will be tasked with getting the youngster out of his bad habits. Ewers can be inconsistent with his throws, leading to bad passes that can end drives. Like Tua, there are health concerns, and durability and availability have been an issue.

Ewers is going to need a good offensive line in front of him. He tends to get rattled under pressure and will get rid of the ball to avoid contact. Also like Tua, there is no threat of running the ball as Ewers is clearly a pocket passer.

Miami endured three years of Skylar Thompson, who couldn't consistently get the job done. Ewers, on paper, is a better prospect, but he will have a lot to prove and a lot of growing to do. Like Thompson, he is a prospect who is going to need work.

More Dolphins News and Analysis