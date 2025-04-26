Chris Grier can reshape Dolphins’ QB room with a smart Day 3 pick

The chatter entering Day 3 of the 2025 NFL Draft has centered around why Shedeur Sanders is still available. There are plenty of other quarterbacks still on the board, too, and the Miami Dolphins need to find one.

Miami shouldn't touch Sanders, which means it still could. He has big problems with his game, and there have been questions about his ego. The Dolphins do have a need for a quarterback. They currently have Tua Tagovailoa and Zach Wilson, and that isn't enough to get through training camp.

Mike McDaniel said the Dolphins have a guy in mind should they opt to use a draft pick on the position, but there is no guess as to who that QB might be. As the draft concludes, one could be added to the roster in Round 5, and one of these guys could be that player.

Will the Miami Dolphins find their future backup quarterback?

The Dolphins need to add a quarterback, and they have previously said they have an idea of who they want to add in the draft. That may not work out the way they want it to, but there are guys who can develop:

Quinn Ewers

There is so much to like about the Texas quarterback. Quinn Ewers was once considered one of the top signal-callers in this year's class, but his 2024 season wasn't as good as projected. Teams have largely cooled on his potential.

Kyle McCord

Many people don't like Kyle McCord as a quarterback prospect, but they need to step off that pedestal and realize he has room to grow and is coachable. Good teams find that appealing when they are looking for someone to develop.

Will Howard

Howard might be the best quarterback available. He is a winner coming off a national title with Ohio State. He has a winning mentality and was well-coached at the college level. There is work to be done, but Darrell Bevel is a good coach who can bring it out.

Riley Leonard

The only other option for the Dolphins might be Riley Leonard. He has a lot of work to do with his game. He needs to be more aware in the pocket, and he needs to work on his reads. However, his release is coachable, and his arm is good enough for the next level.