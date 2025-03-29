Why the door is wide open for the Dolphins to draft a QB in 2025

Entering the start of free agency, the Miami Dolphins vowed not to have a repeat of the 2024 season when Tua Tagovailoa went down, and they were left with inexperienced players as backups. Did they improve?



Currently, there are two quarterbacks on the Dolphins roster post-free agency: Tagovailoa and former first-round pick Zach Wilson. After spending his 2024 season with the Denver Broncos backing up Bo Nix, Wilson hasn't taken a snap in over a year.

Wilson is getting paid more than most expected with a contract that could reach as high as $10 million, but his addition doesn't necessarily make the Dolphins' quarterback room any better. Wilson's experience as an NFL quarterback has had a lot of ups and downs and inconsistencies.



The question many want to know is, did the New York Jets coaching staff let him down, or is he just not a very good quarterback?



The Broncos opted to use Nix over Wilson last year. The rookie played well and led the team to the postseason. Was there a real competition in Denver, or was it always the plan to start Nix from the beginning?



Miami is going to find out who Wilson is this year.

Why the Miami Dolphins need to select a QB in the 2025 NFL Draft

Zach Wilson doesn't solve the Dolphins QB problems but the draft will help

Wilson alone isn't a solution, but Miami is likely to spend a Day 3 selection on another signal-caller. The Dolphins have not been linked to a single 2025 quarterback prospect thus far, but they have had a presence at several Pro Day workouts.



Earlier in the offseason, Miami head coach Mike McDaniel told the media the team has their eyes on a couple of options.

Quarterbacks that will be drafted far earlier than the Dolphins can afford

Dolphins fans shouldn't get their hopes up for several quarterback prospects who are projected to be gone before Day 3 of this year's NFL Draft. It would be surprising if Miami used a second or third-round pick on a quarterback, but rounds four and five could prove ideal for one.

Alabama's Jalen Milroe, Ohio State's Will Howard, and Mississippi's Jaxson Dart are all expected to be gone by the time the Dolphins are on the clock in the fourth round on Day 3. However, it would still be surprising if Miami used a fourth-round selection on a quarterback this year.

Three names to keep an eye on heading into the draft lead-up are Riley Leonard of Notre Dame, Kyle McCord of Syracuse, and Dillon Gabriel of Oregon. While there has been nothing linking the Dolphins to any of them, there is growing speculation, these are the prospects who could still be available when Miami would like to use a pick on a quarterback

Dolphins have no choice but to draft a quarterback in 2025

No matter how it plays out, Dolphins general manager Chris Grier must use a draft pick on a quarterback this year, and if he doesn't, then he is missing the big picture.

Grier has 10 draft selections in the 2025 draft, and Miami needs at least two more quarterbacks just to get through the offseason workouts. One should be added with a pick in this year's NFL Draft, and the other can be added from the undrafted rookie pool.

With NFL rules eliminating the need to carry three quarterbacks on the active roster during the regular season, the Dolphins won't have a choice in 2025 without exposing their draft pick to waivers. So expect Miami to carry three on the roster for the entire year.

More Dolphins News and Analysis