Dolphins already learning harsh Zach Wilson lesson Jets fans knew all along

The Miami Dolphins believed they made a smart move to address their quarterback room when they let Skylar Thompson leave in January, then signed Zach Wilson in March.

After Tua Tagovailoa completed one series in the Dolphins' opening preseason game in Chicago, the ball was handed to his primary backup, hoping to show that he is the guy who can lead the team should something happen to the Dolphins' starter. It wasn't a great debut.

Wilson has had his ups and downs throughout training camp. In his first action as the Dolphins quarterback, he wasn't very accurate at times and looked immobile.

Wilson's first-half performance led to two touchdown drives, but his throws left a lot to be desired. He missed on several, including a wide-open Tanner Conner for a touchdown. Wilson extended each of the two TD drives with big passes, but he still only managed four completions on eight attempts for 91 yards over his first three complete series.

He also got lucky with a defensive drop that would have led to a pick-six interception on his final drive of the first half. Wilson finished with just 96 yards on nine attempts.

Miami's primary backup wasn't bad in his first outing, but he didn't do anything to stand out either. He looked indecisive at times, was sacked three times, and seemed to struggle under pressure.

Working in Wilson's favor was the mediocre debut of rookie Quinn Ewers. Ewers has been a standout for the Dolphins in camp this year, but in his first game, he struggled with consistency and accuracy. He completed only five of 18 passes and lost two fumbles.

Dolphins fans expected the rookie to face ups and downs, but Wilson, on the other hand, struggled far more than he should have, given his NFL experience.

Miami has dealt with poor quarterback play behind Tagovailoa since his arrival in the NFL. He has missed time in every season but 2023, and the Dolphins' continued issue with suitable backups has been problematic.

In his first game for Miami, Wilson didn't stand out as someone fans will immediately rally behind, and there are a lot more questions remaining. One thing is sure: the Dolphins need Tagovailoa to stay healthy if they want a chance to win the division or make the playoffs.

