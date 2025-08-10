NFL teams poised to test Dolphins' resolve on Tyreek Hill trade stance

The Miami Dolphins have some cap issues that won't resolve after this season, but there may be an out if they decide to come off a hard stance on moving one of their top players.

Tyreek Hill has been a problem for opposing NFL teams. He has also been a problem for the Dolphins. His actions on the field are often overshadowed by the negativity off of it. The Dolphins have held off on entertaining trade discussions about moving him, but maybe now is the time to do that.

On SportsCenter, ESPN's Jeremy Fowler shed some light on Hill's trade availability. Per Fowler, despite the Dolphins taking a no-trade approach to Hill, NFL teams are keeping a close eye on the situation.

Dolphins should consider all trade options for Tyreek Hill after rumored interest

"I have talked to a few teams who are at least monitoring his future a little bit. Could he be a potential trade target?" Fowler said (h/t Bleacher Report). "Now, I know the Dolphins earlier this summer were telling teams, 'No, we're not trading Tyreek Hill.' But they just wonder, is he going to be available?"

"But he's a player when I bring up to teams, 'Hey, who is sort of a trade target you're watching?' they bring up Tyreek Hill," Fowler added. "So, we'll see. He's a big option for Tua, that would be a major move if they did move away from him."

Fowler said that multiple teams have interest, and that Hill's name keeps coming up as a player those teams are watching. Fowler also mentions that Hill's oblique injury is not a concern to those teams, either.

Dolphins general manager Chris Grier has to look at his roster and realize the team's long-term future doesn't include Hill. This is an opportunity to potentially clear a lot of cap space, get out of a bad contract, and, more importantly, get the Dolphins something in return.

Miami shouldn't be waiting on this. Hill is a great football player, but as Dolphins fans have learned, he is one off-field mistake away from permanently damaging his value. Hill may still be able to provide the Dolphins or any other team with a few more years of quality production, but he could just as easily start to slide as well.

Grier has been hesitant to make a big move with Hill, but the clock is ticking.

The Dolphins believe they have a good shot at winning this year and advancing in the playoffs. We have maintained since the season ended that the Dolphins are more likely to move Hill before the NFL trade deadline, should the team be struggling. That still makes sense, but if the Dolphins listened to offers, they may find themselves benefiting in more ways than one.

The Dolphins don't need to trade him right now, but they do themselves a disservice by clinging to Hill and not at least taking the calls to gauge the potential return.

