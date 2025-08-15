Latest Dolphins prediction proves Mike McDaniel is on borrowed time

After missing out on the playoffs last year for the first time under head coach Mike McDaniel, regression is a popular opinion among many regarding the Miami Dolphins.

Many media members have publicly expressed their belief that the New England Patriots will overtake the Dolphins as the second-best team in the AFC East.

Shortly after USA Today predicted its dead-last division record for Miami in 2025, another outlet is projecting much of the same.

Sports Illustrated predicts 6-11 season for the Miami Dolphins

Ahead of the 2025 NFL season, Sports Illustrated senior writer Conor Orr wrote his prediction for all 272 regular-season games. And with the Dolphins residing in the AFC East, you didn't have to scroll far to see his prediction for the team that will mark its unwanted 25th anniversary this December of last winning a playoff game.

It's not good.

By Orr's projection, that streak will be extended for at least another season. He has Miami finishing the year at 6-11 and in last place of the division, one game behind the New York Jets. Likewise, USA Today's projection has the Dolphins going 5-12.

To make matters worse, Orr has the Dolphins starting the season off 3-1, before losing six of their next seven games ahead of the Week 12 bye. Then, in what resembles Groundhog Day for the Dolphins' fan base, he predicts Miami to lose four of five down the stretch -- with three of those losses coming in cold-weather games.

There has already been a ton of chatter on how poorly the Dolphins have looked in joint practices with the Chicago Bears and Detroit Lions, respectively. However, joint practice sessions should be taken with extreme caution and not taken seriously for full-season evaluations. Nevertheless, it's never a good look when you're coming out on the negative side of the reaction.

If the Dolphins managed to stay healthy throughout the season, they could very well vie for a Wild Card berth. At the very least, quarterback Tua Tagovailoa would need to start 15-plus games.

However, staying healthy is just wishful thinking at this point. On Wednesday, the Dolphins lost another offensive lineman to a season-ending injury, and they simply don't have the depth to keep up. The injury bug has rained down on Miami under McDaniel's tenure, and this season, it's starting fast.

The Dolphins underperformed and missed the playoffs in 2024. Now, some are expecting more of the same. And with a younger team that has glaringly regressed in some positions, it makes sense for some outlets to expect a poor season from the Dolphins.

One has to wonder, though. If Miami does lose six of seven like Orr projects heading into the team's Week 12 bye, does McDaniel return from Spain as the Dolphins' head coach?

