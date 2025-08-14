Another brutal IR placement forces Dolphins to add yet another injury prone lineman

The hope was that offseason pickup Germain Ifedi would get the work in before the start of the season and take over the top spot from right tackle Austin Jackson. The Miami Dolphins will need to have another plan.

Jackson is injured and his return is unknown. Ifedi is also injured, but his return is not going to happen. The Dolphins are placing the former first-round pick on season-ending injured reserve. In a corresponding move, they have signed offensive lineman Yodney Cajuste.

Ifedi got injured in practice after signing with Miami on Aug. 3rd. His first reps against Chicago in the first preseason game weren't good, but fans hoped he was shaking off the offseason rust. For whatever reason, the Dolphins have not released details of Ifedi's injury.

Losing Germain Ifedi for the season forces Dolphins to sign Yodney Cajuste

With Ifedi now done for the year, Miami have added Cajuste to fill the roster spot. Cajuste spent his first two NFL seasons with the New England Patriots, where he started five of 17 games. The last time he was on an NFL field, however, was in 2022.

The Dolphins could get lucky with Cajuste even though he has spent most of his career injured. He was put on IR last August, ending his time with the Giants, where he spent most of the previous two seasons on their practice squad.

A former third-round selection, Cajuste's biggest challenge will be to stay healthy. Injuries have plagued him throughout his career, but given the issues Miami has on offense, and the lack of depth at the right tackle position, he is in a good spot to challenge for playing time.

The Dolphins have to hit on someone, and while Cajuste comes with risks, he will be a cheap option for Miami. The signing has no immediate downside given the team's current needs. On the other hand, he isn't someone who is going to step in and take over until Jackson returns.

