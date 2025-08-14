Dolphins must accept harsh RB truth after awful Alexander Mattison injury

Following the devastating season-ending injury to Alexander Mattison, the Miami Dolphins were quick to sign running backs Aaron Shampklin and Mike Boone in his place.

However, it's unlikely either makes a significant enough impact to warrant a place on Miami's 53-man roster to start the season. If that holds to be true, where will the Dolphins find their fourth RB? Will they even look for one?

Losing Mattison for the year was a big blow to this Miami backfield. Third on the depth chart, he was helping the Dolphins' offense this offseason with their short-yardage issues, which we saw from their preseason game against the Chicago Bears, remains a concern. Mattison was having a strong camp and, given Jaylen Wright's struggles this offseason, was pushing for Miami's RB2 spot.

Dolphins would be wise to scour other teams' roster cuts for RB4

With just three running backs on the roster remaining, the Dolphins' move to react fast made a ton of sense. Yet, it wouldn't be a surprise if Shampklin and Boone only stick around for a couple of weeks.

On a recent episode of the DolphinsTalk podcast, host Mike Oliva referenced his belief that Boone and Shampklin are likely nothing more than camp bodies for Miami to finish out the preseason. Oliva added that when roster cuts start to take place across the NFL, the open market will be "flooded with younger, cheaper, and better running backs."

I wholeheartedly agree with Oliva on this front. It's important to add context that rookie Ollie Gordon II played very well against Chicago and appears ready to step up in Mattison's place on the depth chart. However, it can't be just him, Wright, and De'Von Achane in the Dolphins' backfield from now until Week 1.

It is possible that those three are the only running backs (along with fullback Alec Ingold) who make the 53-man roster at the end of the day. (The Dolphins could also elect to bring in someone after Week 1 to avoid paying a guaranteed contract.)

Yet, given Achane's injury history, Wright's struggles, and Gordon being a rookie, I think Miami would be wise to add to the group. Running back is a positional strength for the Dolphins, but another major injury could change that on a whim, and they should be as prepared as they can be.

Unlike the secondary and the offensive line -- other position groups Miami could sorely use an upgrade in -- it's feasible that the Dolphins could land a solid, albeit not stellar RB once cuts start taking place. After all, they were the ones who let Chris Brooks go last year around this time, allowing the Green Bay Packers to pick him up. Brooks would go on to appear in 15 games for Green Bay, with MarShawn Lloyd dealing with injuries throughout the 2024 season.

There will be talented RBs who are cut across the league, and if scouring the waiver wire is what the Dolphins' front office plans to do, it would be in their best interest to search for a bigger back. As mentioned, Mattison was becoming Miami's short-yardage RB; he even showcased it with a one-yard touchdown run against the Bears in the first half. With good size, Gordon can (and should) take over this role, but having another complementary RB with a similar frame couldn't hurt.

Neither Shampklin nor Boone fits the bill in this perspective. In fact, their signings possibly indicate how much they believe in Gordon. That he's ready to be the Dolphins' goal-line back and potentially even the RB2. Having another veteran or young player carry the load, though, couldn't hurt.

It just shouldn't be Shampklin or Boone.

