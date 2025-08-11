Dolphins' QB castoff is suddenly the breakout star of preseason for new team

The first preseason game is in the books for the Miami Dolphins, but it was a former player that stood out the most over the weekend.

Miami fans know all too well what Skylar Thompson looks like in preseason. The guy resembles a Hall of Fame quarterback in August. On Saturday, Thompson led his new team, the Steelers, to a victory over the Jaguars. Dolphins fans shouldn't get too excited, though.

While Thompson had a great game against Jacksonville, Dolphins fans need to remember that Thompson was extremely inconsistent during his time in South Florida.

Skylar Thompson shines in Steelers debut, giving Dolphins fans a reason to question why he is gone

Thompson completed 20 of 28 attempts for 233 yards and an impressive three touchdowns. The former Dolphins QB took over for Mason Rudolph on the third offensive drive of the game. Thompson played well with the Steelers, but he is far from guaranteed a roster spot.

With the Dolphins, Thompson played two seasons, 2022 and 2024, spending 2023 on the practice squad. His 2022 season ended with an almost Cinderella conclusion. With Tua Tagovailoa out, Thompson nearly beat the Bills in round one of the playoffs in Buffalo. He took the game down to the final drive.

Thompson started just three games for the Dolphins despite appearing in 10 during his time with the Miami.

The Dolphins opted to let Thompson go shortly after the season ended, as his practice squad contract had terminated. He signed a future deal with the Steelers on January 14th. Miami made no attempt to bring him back, which was not surprising given his performance and injury issues last season.

While Miami is content with the quarterback room currently, Zach Wilson's play against the Bears left some fans wondering what the upgrade was over Thompson.

