Dolphins forced into brutal QB decision in updated 53-man roster prediction

The Miami Dolphins are not required to make roster cuts until late August, but the preseason opener provides clues into their upcoming decisions. Some players are making a case for the final 53, while others are not giving the coaching staff a reason to keep them.

Mike McDaniel and Chris Grier will make the final choices, and some are easier than others. The Dolphins must make a decision at the backup quarterback position, which looks far more challenging after an ugly preseason performance from Zach Wilson and Quinn Ewers.

With the first preseason game now in the books and headed to the film room, predicting the Dolphins' final roster is a little bit easier.

Dolphins stick with three quarterbacks in 53-man roster prediction after preseason tie

Quarterbacks (3): Tua Tagovailoa, Zach Wilson, Quinn Ewers

The Dolphins have no choice but to keep Wilson despite a shaky first outing.

He was better than Ewers, who proved he isn't as NFL-ready as his training camp practices have led many to believe. Wilson didn't have a great game, but he is the Dolphins' only veteran behind Tagovailoa.

Running backs/Fullbacks (5): De'Von Achane, Jaylen Wright, Ollie Gordon, Alexander Mattson, Alec Ingold (FB)

The Dolphins have little choice but to keep all of their running backs. Gordon ran with conviction when given the ball in the preseason opener, and Mattison played with an intensity and physicality that fans haven't seen in a while.

Wide receivers (6): Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle, Malik Washington, Dee Eskridge, Nick Westbrook-Ikhine, Tahj Washington

Tahj Washington was sharp in Sunday's game, and if his play continues throughout August, he will make the Dolphins' decision more difficult. Even if they want five WRs on the roster, Washington may give them the reason to keep six.

Tight ends (3): Pharaoh Brown, Darren Waller, Julian Hill

Hill did little to stand out, but Tanner Conner, who was wide open for a touchdown and missed by Zach Wilson, didn't do enough to unseat him. What the Dolphins see in him is anyone's guess, but they like him, and that is enough to believe he will stick around until someone proves better.

Offensive line (9): Jonah Savaiinaea, Aaron Brewer, Patrick Paul, Austin Jackson, James Daniels, Larry Borom, Germain Ifedi, Kion Smith

PUP: Liam Eichenberg

This will be an interesting unit to monitor. Austin Jackson and Liam Eichenberg are dealing with injuries, and the latter could begin the season on the PUP list. Andrew Meyer, Jackson Carman, and Ryan Hayes are all players to keep an eye on as they could take a spot if Miami keeps nine or 10 linemen.

Until we know more about the status of Eichenberg and, especially, Jackson, the situation will remain fluid. Daniel Brunskill could steal a spot from Borom, who has not looked good so far this camp.

Defensive tackles (4): Zach Sieler, Benito Jones, Kenneth Grant, Jordan Phillips

Miami could keep Ben Stille as well, but there are enough tackles that the team could stash them on the practice squad, which would make more sense than carrying them on the 53.

Linebackers (9): Jaelan Phillips, Bradley Chubb, Chop Robinson, Mohamed Kamara, Grayson Murphy, Tyrel Dodson, Jordyn Brooks, Willie Gray, K.J. Britt

If the Dolphins only keep 10 players in the LB unit, it's hard to see Channing Tindall or Cameron Goode taking one of those spots. The question marks will come with Murphy and Quinton Bell for the final spots.

Cornerbacks (8): Kendall Sheffield, Storm Duck, Elijah Campbell, Ethan Bonner, Mike Hilton, Jack Jones, Cam Smith, free-agent addition

Sorry, Dolphins fans, but Smith will make the squad, given the lack of depth at the position. It's the worst unit on the roster. Miami needs to add another CB from the free agency market, but given the team's cap situation, it's hard to figure out who that will be.

Safeties (4): Minkah Fitzpatrick, Patrick McMorris, Ifeatu Melifonwu, Ashtyn Davis

The odd man out here is rookie draft pick Dante Trader, who has not made an impact of any kind in training camp. He has been dealing with an unspecified issue that has kept him off the field.

Specialists (3): Jason Sanders, Jake Bailey, Joe Cardona

The only question here is who wins between Bailey and Ryan Stonehouse. Sanders may be the reason Miami keeps Bailey over Stonehouse, since he has more familiarity with him as a holder.

More Dolphins News and Analysis