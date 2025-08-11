Quinn Ewers has already turned Dolphins fans' Zach Wilson fears into a nightmare

Most Miami Dolphins fans were not thrilled when they signed Zach Wilson to back up Tua Tagovailoa. After watching Wilson's play in New York, he hardly seemed anything more than a top draft pick that didn't pan out.

Wilson's uneven training camp didn't ease those concerns, and on Sunday, his subpar performance left those same fans with an overwhelming sense of dread should Tagovailoa miss time.

There was hope when rookie Quinn Ewers entered the game, hope that was quickly dashed by a worse performance than Wilson's.

Quinn Ewers proves harsh reality that Zach Wilson is the best backup option for the Dolphins

After Wilson missed a wide-open touchdown while finishing with five completions for 96 yards, Ewers came off the bench and put in an even worse performance. The rookie completed five of 18 passes for 91 yards. He fumbled twice.

Ewers has been the darling of training camp this year. He was starting to be heralded as a steal in the seventh round, but those accolades quickly diminished. Some believe Ewers can become the Dolphins' future, but he has a long way to go.

Making all of this worse? Fans now know Wilson is the best option to back up Tagovailoa, and that is a bitter pill to swallow. After watching the Dolphins suffer through years of poor backup play, including last season, the additions of Wilson and Ewers were supposed to be different.

One game does not make either quarterback bad or incapable of leading the Dolphins should the need arise, but there is no Monday morning relief either. Both have a long way to go and still need to prove a lot more.

Dolphins fans hoping they would get someone better than Wilson will have to wait.

Maybe a more reliable veteran becomes available after final roster cuts, or perhaps Wilson gets it together and it all starts to click. But the Dolphins face a quarterback problem after one preseason game, and there isn't an obvious solution.

More Dolphins News and Analysis