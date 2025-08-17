Forgotten Dolphins TE only needed 2 games to make fans forget about Darren Waller

Darren Waller remains inactive after the Miami Dolphins traded for his rights in July. Waller has missed every practice, and there is no timeline for when he may join the team.

While Waller is on the sideline watching the game, the tight ends who are playing are making a case for landing a roster spot. With only a few spots available, every rep could make a difference.

One player who is stepping up and making a strong case is Tanner Conner.

Dolphins' Tanner Conner is giving Mike McDaniel a reason to keep him on the roster

Conner was only targeted once in last week's tie against the Chicago Bears, but it was a significant one. The Zach Wilson pass landed two feet in front of him. Had he completed it, Conner would have walked into the end zone. Conner got more opportunities early during the team's game against the Detroit Lions.

He finished the game with seven receptions for 47 yards and was targeted seven times, the most of any pass-catcher on the team.

Conner is facing an uphill battle to make the roster, as evidenced by Mike McDaniel's decision to sit Julian Hill against the Lions. Miami is likely to carry no more than four, but more likely three, tight ends on the roster. The first three spots will go to Waller, Hill, and Pharaoh Brown.

The Dolphins have kept Conner on the practice squad over his career, and this year may not be any different. But if Waller can't get on the field and isn't ready to come off the inactive list, Conner will be in line for the final 53-man roster.

Conner is a reliable pass-catching tight end and has decent blocking ability, but his career has been marred by injury. This year, he is showing what he can do when he can get on the field. You would think he would be a lock to make the roster, but for some reason, the Dolphins like Julian Hill, much to the chagrin of the fans.

Still, his impressive preseason has increased his chances, especially if Waller remains out.

