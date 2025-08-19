Commanders drop perfect Dolphins trade target into Mike McDaniel's lap

Mike McDaniel and the Miami Dolphins are not only dealing with nagging injuries to many of their top running backs, but they are still trying to figure out a way to replace veteran Alexander Mattison after the training camp star was ruled out for the entire 2025 season as a result of his neck injury.

It didn't take very long for a possible replacement to manifest in the trade market. If Miami doesn't want to lean on rookie Ollie Gordon II, pursuing this line of inquiry might be the best way to give this team the jolt it needs.

All signs point to the Washington Commanders listening to offers for sledgehammer power running back Brian Robinson Jr. despite the fact that he is coming off a career year next to rookie sensation Jayden Daniels. Washington's short-sighted move could end up indirectly benefiting Miami.

If Chris Grier remains active after his decision to sign veteran pass rusher Matthew Judon to a one-year contract, the Dolphins might be able to quickly rebound from the loss of Mattison and keep this offense in position to make up for a lackluster defense.

Dolphins must consider trade for Commanders RB Brian Robinson Jr.

Robinson seems like a bit of an incongruous fit in Miami, as the slower, plodding back appears to be out of place in a Dolphins offense predicated on speed and explosion. However, that stylistic contrast when compared to De'Von Achane should give the Dolphins an ideal replacement for Mattison.

Robinson is nothing if not consistent, running for between 730 and 800 yards in each of his three professional seasons. Robinson's 4.3 yards per carry under Kliff Kingsbury was the best mark of his career, and he has found the end zone 17 times over the last two seasons.

Robinson is likely not going to cost too much in a trade. He is in the last year of his deal, offers little upside as a receiver, and has never had truly gaudy production. However, Miami might be willing to take a ride on the Robinson train for the year or two, as he can fill a very specific role and help fix this team's issues with converting on short third downs.

The Dolphins are not in a position where they can roll into 2025 with their roster missing so many key components and let the chips fall where they may. Adding Robinson is a proactive move that immediately makes this team better.

