Jets coach says what Dolphins fans already knew about Tua Tagovailoa

The Miami Dolphins will play in cold weather on Sunday; the Jets are used to it. The Jets have yet to register an interception, while Tua Tagovailoa is tied for the league lead. Something has to give when the two teams meet at MetLife Stadium.

If the Dolphins are going to win, Tagovailoa has to be on his game, something he hasn't been since they played the Falcons. It isn't lost on Jets head coach Aaron Glenn either.

The Jets head coach spoke with the media ahead of their week 14 match-up, and what he said is not only eye-opening, but also something Dolphins fans already know, but many don't want to believe.

🎥 Aaron Glenn on Tua Tagovailoa: "Sometimes when that throw is not there and he has to get to his second and third option and that's when you try and take your chance... he's a guy that's very streaky, if you let him get hot, he can really go on a run." (@nyjets) #PhinsUp pic.twitter.com/d72W9ZfH3Q — FinsXtra (@FinsXtra) December 6, 2025

Aaron Glenn believes that beating the Dolphins, Tua Tagovailoa comes down to forcing him beyond his first read

Glenn may not want to put out material that can be pinned to a bulletin board, but in this situation, it's hard not to be honest. Frankly, his assessment is spot on. The Dolphins quarterback struggles beyond his first two reads. If a team can force him into a tertiary read, the chances of beating him increase.

The Dolphins' bread and butter is no longer Tagovailoa. It's De'Von Achane and the rushing attack. The Dolphins' run game has been so good that the offensive line actually is playing better than they have in five seasons.

Mike McDaniel has finally moved beyond his reliance on his quarterback's accuracy. That has been amiss all year. The coach went back to the roots that made him a candidate for a head coaching job. In San Francisco, he was the run game coordinator, and he did it well.

With the flow of the game now being dictated by what Achane and the line can do, Tagovailoa isn't needed to carry the game on his shoulders. Glenn knows this as well. The Jets are going to challenge the Dolphins along the line of scrimmage. The hope is to force them to rely on Tagovailoa.

If they can cut down on Miami's success on the ground, the Jets will work to take Jaylen Waddle out of the game plan, thus forcing Tagovailoa to check his 2nd- and 3rd-reads. By Glenn's admission, this is where they can gain an upper hand. That might be true, but they have to stop the run game first and not let Tagovailoa get on top of his game.