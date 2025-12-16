Troy Aikman said the quiet part out loud about Tua Tagovailoa’s INT problem

The Miami Dolphins need a win to keep their playoff hopes alive, and that same victory could help keep Mike McDaniel employed as the team's head coach. What they can't afford is for Tua Tagovailoa to do Tua Tagovailoa things.

It didn't take long for the Dolphins' starting quarterback to give the MNF broadcast crew something to talk about. On the team's second possession of the game, Tagovailoa threw his first interception of the game.

The worst part? Troy Aikman's comments sting not because the Dolphins need to win this game, but because they are so true that it will make fans sick.

Tua Tagovailoa adds to his NFL-leading interception total on the Miami Dolphins second series

Aikman pointed out that since the Dolphins turned around their season after starting 1-7, Mike McDaniel isn't asking the QB to do much.

"“It's a little bit of a head scratcher … They haven't really asked him to do a lot. And yet there still are those types of throws where you're just not quite sure what it is that he's seeing or not seeing. But I know dolphins fans have seen a lot of this now that he leads the league with 15 interceptions." Troy Aikman

This is the purest way to say Tagovailoa is part of the bigger Dolphins problem. We have been saying all season that something isn't right with the way he is playing this year. He is less accurate, less confident with his throws, and he isn't rotating his body through the throw. All of this, including the losing, has given McDaniel a reason not to rely on Tagovailoa as much as he has in the past.

With the rushing attack taking on a life of its own, Tagovailoa has become a game manager rather than a game commander. His latest interception will now have fans worrying with every throw. Tagovailoa tends to have multiple interception games, which should be a concern as the game progresses.