Jon-Eric Sullivan continues Dolphins' fire sale with release of veteran lineman

Jon-Eric Sullivan isn't messing around. He started a massive wave of roster moves on Monday, releasing big-name Miami Dolphins players like Bradley Chubb and Tyreek Hill. In the middle of the chaos, he snuck in a couple of other moves.

Among them was the release of veteran offensive guard James Daniels. The 28-year-old's time with the Dolphins will go down as one of many whiffs by former GM Chris Grier.

After logging just one game with the team, the guard is set to hit the open market once again.

Miami Dolphins release guard James Daniels in massive wave of roster moves

There was a time when Daniels seemed like the perfect addition for the Dolphins. Miami had struggled to form a solid offensive line, and the veteran was set to step in as an immediate starter under Mike McDaniel. His athleticism and proficiency in zone blocking schemes made him an obvious fit in McDaniel's system. After signing a three-year, $24 million deal with the Dolphins in free agency, the lineman was set to become a fixture along Miami's offensive front for years to come.

The result couldn't have been any more different from the initial expectations. Daniels played just three snaps with the Dolphins before sustaining a pectoral injury that would ultimately end his 2025 season.

With the start of a new regime in Miami, the veteran's job security quickly became unclear. Now, he has been kicked out of the facility early, along with a group of other veterans.

The Dolphins will take on nearly $5 million in dead cap in 2026 by releasing Daniels, per Over the Cap. They won't save any money against the salary cap this season, but the move will help free up some money to use in future years.

The mass roster turnover appears to be the first step in Sullivan and Jeff Hafley's attempt to start fresh with the Dolphins. More moves are sure to come in the next few weeks as Miami prepares to enter free agency. The team was in a difficult financial position when the new regime arrived, so these moves don't come as much of a surprise. Sullivan and Hafley clearly want to make this roster their own, rather than trying to work with the dysfunctional group that Grier and McDaniel had in place.

Daniels, once an exciting new addition in Miami, will become a forgotten member of a disappointing team.