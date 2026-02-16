Jeff Hafley builds Dolphins staff with plenty of trusted connections

Jon-Eric Sullivan still has work to do. Jeff Hafley's work, for now, is done. While Sullivan figures out how to create spending money, identify players that will make the roster better, and decide on what to do with Tua Tagovailoa, Hafley can shift to watching tape of the players on the roster.

On Saturday, Hafley completed filling out his coaching staff. It isn't great, it isn't horrible, but there are questions about how good this staff can be to turn around a team in desperate need of leadership from the coaching staff.

Hafley has to turn around a team whose mental focus has been unchecked. He needs to bring discipline and respect to the team. His staff comprises educators and teachers, but can they overcome the inexperience at this level?

Miami Dolphins announce Jeff Hafley's first NFL coaching staff

Hafley dipped into the waters he knew the best. After taking three assistants from his defensive staff in Green Bay, Hafley hired three other former Packers. He wasn't done with just Green Bay. The Dolphins' head coach also went back to the college level to get several others. Here are the coaches and some key links between Hafley and the new hires.

The Dolphins coordinators

Sean Duggan - Defensive Coordinator - Duggan worked under Hafley in Green Bay, and they have a long history of coaching together. Duggan was the first coach he poached from the Packers. Matt LaFleur wanted to keep him on staff, but as the story goes, Hafley wasn't having it.

Boston College and Green Bay

Bobby Slowik - Offensive Coordinator - Slowik knows all about the Dolphins' offense, having coached the senior passing game coordinator last year. He previously was with the Texans as an OC for two seasons before joining the Dolphins.

San Francisco 49ers - 2016-2018

Chris Tabor - Special Teams Coordinator - Tabor is a big steal from the rival Buffalo Bills. A well-respected coach who turned around a Bills unit that struggled with consistency. The Dolphins know what that is like all too well. Miami has gone through enough ST coordinators over the last five seasons that this change was almost inevitable. Tabor should make the Dolphins' STs more physical.

Cleveland Browns - 2014 - 2015

The offensive coaching staff

Matt Applebaum - offensive line coach - The return of Applebaum is a good one for Miami, which lost Butch Barry. Applebaum served as the Dolphins' line coach in 2022. His connection with Hafley comes through their time at Boston College, where Applebaum worked until he joined the Dolphins. He went back to BC after that one season.

Boston College - 2020-2021, 2023

Bush Hamdan - QB coach - One of the last two coaches hired, Hamdan will have a tough job. He was the third choice to fill the role. Miami had offered the job to Nathaniel Hackett, who left a day or two later to coach the Cardinals as an OC. Miami also tried to interview a Lions assistant but was blocked.

Ladell Betts - Running Backs

Lemuel Jeanpierre - Assistant tight ends

Jonathan Krause - Assistant WRs

Ron Middleton - TEs

Kevin Patullo - Passing game coordinator

Tyke Tolbert - WRs

Leander Wallace - Offensive assistant

Zach Yenser - Offensive line



The defensive coaching staff

Austin Clark - Defensive line - Hafley is retaining one of the longest-tenured coaches on the Dolphins staff. Clark's time with Miami dates back to Brian Flores's tenure, when he served as an outside linebackers coach. He took over the defensive line in 2021. Aside from last season, the Dolphins' defensive line has been one of the better ones in the NFL. It's a smart move to keep him.

Jahmile Addae - DBs/CBs

Joe Barry - Run game coordinator

Wendel Davis - Assistant linebackers

Siriki Diabate - Def. quality control

Ryan Downard - DBs/Passing game coordinator

Chuka Ndulue - Asst. Defensive line

DeShawn Shead - Assistant DBs/nickel

Al Washington - Linebackers

The special teams coaches